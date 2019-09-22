The Fermi Paradox asks why we haven't found any evidence of aliens. Here are 13 potential answers to that question.

Ian Waldie/Getty Images





In the summer of 1950, physicist Enrico Fermi posed a simple question to his colleagues over lunch: "Where is everybody?"

Fermi was referring to alien life in the universe.

Arguably, he said, in the 4.4 billion years it took for intelligent life to evolve on our planet, the rest of our galaxy should have been overrun with similarly smart, technologically advanced aliens. But despite decades of searching the Milky Way for signs of extraterrestrials, we haven't found anything or anyone.

This conundrum has come to be known as the Fermi Paradox.

Scientists have offered myriad potential answers to the question, including that aliens are hibernating or deliberating hiding from us. Some researchers have also suggested that highly advanced technological civilizations destroy themselves before they have the opportunity to get in contact with other intelligent life in the universe.

In his new book, "End Times," author Bryan Walsh discusses 13 theories as to why we've yet to make contact with aliens and why we might never do so. Here's how each one addresses the Fermi Paradox.

Since Fermi first asked his famous question, space telescopes have searched the stars for Earth-like planets capable of hosting life.

NASA

NASA's Kepler Space telescope, which launched in 2009, discovered more than 2,000 exoplanets (planets outside our solar system) by the time it was retired in 2018. Another 2,400 exoplanet candidates are waiting for NASA confirmation.

More than 50 of those exoplanets were deemed potentially habitable, meaning they fall within the "Goldilocks zone" of their respective star — where conditions might enable liquid water to pool on the surface. (Earth and Mars fall within our sun's "just right" zone.)

In 2013 astronomers reported that, based on Kepler data, there could be as up to 40 billion planets comparable in size to Earth that existed within these favorable "Goldilocks zones."

Even if just .001% of those Earth-like planets hosted life, that would still mean 40 million planets out there have life on them.

Another orbiting telescope, the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) is now scouting the sky for alien worlds. TESS recently found a planet circling a nearby star in the Hydra constellation; the world could support liquid water if it turns out to have a thick atmosphere and be made of rock.







But the chances that our telescopes could be coincidentally pointed at the exact right part of space at the right time to detect signs of extraterrestrial civilization are infinitesimal.