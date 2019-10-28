Fernandez Wins in Argentina as Voters Rebuff Macri's Austerity

(Bloomberg) -- Opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez swept Argentina’s presidential election on Sunday, ousting pro-market incumbent Mauricio Macri and tilting the nation back toward left-wing populism at a time of economic crisis.

Fernandez, a political insider who has never held national office, won 48% of the vote with 95% of ballots counted, enough to avoid a runoff next month. Macri secured 40%, and other candidates divided up the rest.

Macri congratulated Fernandez in a brief speech at his campaign headquarters, adding he had invited him to meet on Monday. Fernandez. who takes office on Dec. 10, spoke shortly afterward to jubilant supporters, standing on a stage alongside his deputy, controversial former president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

“Hopefully those who were our opponents during these four years are conscious of what they’re leaving behind and help us rebuild the country from the ashes," he said. He said he’d meet Macri on Monday to discuss the transition.

Fernandez’s win signals the return to national power of Peronism -- an anti-elite political movement that traditionally favors workers over business owners. But while voters rejected the austerity of Macri’s government, the outcome was also tighter than expected, reflecting wariness about Fernandez’s ability to steer the economy through tricky waters.

After a frenzied final few weeks of campaigning Macri managed to narrow the vote gap from a 16 percentage point deficit in a primary in August -- an outcome that spooked markets at the time, sending the peso tumbling and forcing Macri to enact capital controls. His party also fared better than forecast on Sunday in several districts.

“While still a loss, it creates a more balanced Congress and political landscape going forward,” said Jimena Blanco, political research director at consulting firm Verisk Maplecroft in Buenos Aires.

Fernandez’s broad promises to improve things will run into immediate difficulty when he is sworn in, given a lack of funds to play with: The economy is contracting, inflation is above 50%, unemployment is more than 10% and a third of the population lives below the poverty line. Investors also expect the government to default at some point.

Fernandez, 60, must satisfy the competing demands of far-left factions in his broad coalition that want more social spending, and the International Monetary Fund, which agreed to a record $56 billion bailout last year. The IMF will likely have little appetite to dole out more cash if Fernandez implements policies that risk a balanced budget.

His victory, and the uncertainty around it, comes at a fragile moment for Latin America. A wave of violent, anti-austerity protests has rocked Chile and Ecuador; Peru faces major political uncertainty; Venezuela’s economy has collapsed; and the presidential election result in Bolivia has been called into question.

The central bank said early Monday it would further tighten limits on the purchases of dollars, to just $200 per month from the $10,000 set on Sept. 1. A central bank spokesman said earlier that financial institutions will open normally.

"Fernandez will have to be a little bit humble about the victory," said Alberto Bernal, chief global strategist at XP Investment in Miami. "The Fernandez win was priced in, but this tight a difference was not priced in."

A key question will be how Fernandez interacts with his powerful vice president. Kirchner was president from 2007 to 2015 and handed Macri an economy damaged by years of Peronism. She was initially expected to run for the top job, and her influence in the new administration will be closely watched.

In her time as president, Kirchner raised tariffs, printed money, ignored investors and published economic data that understated inflation and overstated growth. While Fernandez’s advisers say he’ll control policies -- Kirchner kept a very low profile during the election campaign -- her popularity helped catapult him to victory and her presence concerns investors.

Now a senator, Kirchner faces 11 separate corruption cases. She denies wrongdoing in all of them. Multiple high-ranking officials in her government, including her former vice president, have been convicted on separate graft charges.