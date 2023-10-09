Fernandina Beach grocery store manager attempts to rob car with children inside, gunfire reported

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper held a briefing on Mon., Oct. 9 to discuss an armed carjacking that involved a mother and her son and daughter.

Sheriff Leeper described a scary situation that took place on Fri., Oct. 6 outside a Fernandina Harris Teeter grocery store.

According to a Nassau County Sheriff’s arrest report that Action News Jax obtained, the mother of two children left her car to go inside the grocery store to buy a bottle of water. She left both her children inside the vehicle with the doors locked.

The arrest report said that as she entered the store, she noticed a person lingering in the parking lot as she was in the checkout line.

At this time, her son called her letting his mother know that the alarm was going off in the car. As she left the store, she told deputies that a suspect was sitting in the driver’s seat of her vehicle. She then heard a gunshot go off and ran to the vehicle, entered the rear passenger side, and reached over to unbuckle her daughter.

After getting her daughter out of the vehicle, all three ran into the store.

During an interview with the mother’s son, he told deputies that the suspect asked if he was ok when the vehicle’s alarm system was going off.

“He said the suspect entered their vehicle and sat in the driver’s seat,” the arrest report stated. “Fearing for his and his sister’s safety, he attempted to place the suspect in a headlock. The suspect then pulled a firearm from his waist and discharged it.”

The son took cover behind the driver’s seat until his mother came over to the vehicle and removed his sister from the seat.

Sheriff Leeper said that the suspect is Michael Hooper, the grocery store manager for Harris Teeter. Hooper was said to have clocked in to work around 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 6. He was captured on security cameras leaving the store around the time the victim pulled into the parking lot.

“The suspect can be seen walking around the vehicle and then approaching [redacted] door,” the arrest report stated. “The footage then shows the suspect entering the driver’s side of the vehicle while the children are still inside.”

Surveillance video captured Hooper fleeing the scene towards South Fletcher Ave. During a search of the suspect’s vehicle in the grocery store parking lot, deputies saw an empty holster lying on the front passenger seat. A co-worker also told authorities that the suspect is known to carry a .45 caliber handgun.

Crime scene detectives processed the victim’s vehicle where they located a Taurus .45 caliber handgun. They also located a spent shell casing.

The arrest report noted that, “The vehicle was observed to have a projectile hole that exited the driver-side windshield and struck a light pole.”

The following, NCSO said that Mr. Hooper’s mother called deputies to report that her son wanted to turn himself in. The suspect was taken into custody.

Hooper was transported to the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center and was charged with committing carjacking with a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

