Fernandina Beach police officer fired after sexual battery arrest

A 33-year-old Fernandina Beach police detective was fired following his Friday arrest on sexual battery charges, the department said.

The charges against John Lee Finley Jr. stem from a late May incident where the victim claimed "date rape" after getting sleepy from a drink she was given, his arrest affidavit said.

Finley remains behind bars on $507,000 bail on two counts of sexual battery, and one each of battery and drug possession, held in the Duval County jail, records show. Hired on March 20 after serving with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, he had previously been employed with Fernandina Beach Police, full-time from June to August of 2020, and part-time from Jan. 21 to March 19 of this year, police said.

Travis Pritchard: Clay County deputy is sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexually exploiting children

Bad cops: 59 Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office employees have been arrested since Sheriff Williams took office. Two were sentenced to jail.

The investigation began on May 30, when a woman contacted the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office claiming that she had been assaulted the night before, the arrest affidavit said. The Sheriff's Office investigated and found out she and Finley had been at his home on a first date, the affidavit said.

The woman said she was sitting in the living room when Finley suggested a drink, the affidavit said. She told investigators that he had his back turned to her as he poured her drink, then made a different one for himself before serving her.

Victim said she felt 'paralyzed' after accepting drink

The victim took a few sips and began to feel tired a few minutes later, the affidavit said. The victim suggested they watch a movie in the living room, but Finley insisted they could do that in his bedroom where she could "go to sleep."

Once in the bedroom, the man kissed her, but she did not reciprocate, the affidavit said. Finley tried to hug her, and that is when the victim said she felt "paralyzed" and "really sleepy," unable to move away from him, the affidavit said.

Story continues

"(She) described the way (she) felt as being able to know what was happening but being unable to control any part of (her) body," the affidavit said.

She believed that she had been drugged as she felt Finley removing her pants. She told him no as he became more intimate, forcing her to touch him, the affidavit said.

When Finley took a shower, the woman said she pulled on her pants and tried to leave, but was stopped. She told investigators that he tried to remove her pants, then pulled up her blouse and bra and touched her intimately. She told him no multiple times, the affidavit said.

The victim said she pulled her pants on again and made it to the living room, but was told to go back to the bed, the affidavit said. Her pants were pulled down again and an attempt made for oral sex despite her saying "no" and trying to shove him away, the affidavit said.

Ultimately, Finley fell asleep and the woman escaped, the affidavit said. She got a drug test, telling investigators that it showed positive for amphetamines.

Investigators found a photo of the sleeping victim on the man's phone, the affidavit said. And a search of his apartment, with his consent, uncovered a plastic cup with residue inside that tested positive for amphetamines, the affidavit said.

JSO Undersheriff Pat Ivey: Appointed Jacksonville sheriff by governor

Special election: Dates set for August and November to pick next Jacksonville sheriff

Finley was off duty when the incidents occurred, Fernandina Beach officials said.

Based on the details in the Sheriff’s Office investigation, the city of Fernandina Beach terminated Finley on Monday, according to a police department statement.

Other law enforcement arrests

This case follows other officer arrests in the Jacksonville area:

• The Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Deputy Paul S. Mauricio in mid-April for sexual battery of a child, and issued his emergency suspension during the investigation of the 49-year-old man, officials said.

• Jacksonville Sheriff's Office patrolman Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca has been charged in multiple cases of online solicitation of a child, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said. The 47-year-old officer remains employed by the Jacksonville department as the investigation continues.

• Max A. Hovey, 34 and an 8-year veteran of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, was arrested in late May on a charges of trespassing after a woman told officers that a man was in her backyard, Sheriff Pat Ivey said. This was the fourth arrest this year of Sheriff's Office employees, two police officers, and the others from corrections officers, compared to 10 in all of 2021, Ivey said.

dscanlan@jacksonville.com: (904) 359-4549

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Fernandina Beach police officer arrested Friday, then fired