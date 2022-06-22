Fernandina Beach Police report details DUI arrest of Nassau County Commissioner Aaron Bell

Nassau County Commissioner and Chairman Aaron Bell was arrested for DUI Tuesday, according to a report by the Fernandina Beach Police Department.

The report says an officer pulled Bell over on Sadler Road after watching his SUV weave within its lane and drive over the marked lines.

The report says Bell had told the officer he’d just dropped off his daughter at a church function before he was pulled over.

According to the officer’s account documented in the report, Bell refused to submit a breath test after saying “that’s what my wife has always told me to do.”

According to police, Bell said he did not have his driver’s license with him. When asked if he’d been drinking, the report says he said “no”, despite the officer saying Bell appeared “lethargic, confused, and disoriented.”

On Wednesday Action News Jax knocked on the door believed to be Bell’s in Fernandina Beach, but we did not get an answer.

We also reached out to four other commissioners. Klynt Farmer and John Martin declined to comment, and we’re waiting to hear back from the other two commissioners.

County Commission also declined to comment, only saying it was made aware of Bell’s arrest through news outlets Tuesday evening.

