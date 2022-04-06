Fernandina homeowner unaware of $200,000 of marijuana stored on property, report states

A drug bust in Fernandina led to a seizure of more than 100 pounds of marijuana, worth about $200,000 and drug paraphernalia seized.

STORY: ‘Florida’s the more favorable state’: Mayor Curry responds to new ‘Don’t Say Gay’ billboard campaign

Jonathan Balyeat, 51, is in jail and charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to sell.

According to a police report, officers spotted Balyeat meet with someone at a gas station on South Fletcher Avenue Monday.

They followed him to a home on Forrest Dr., where police said he was storing the marijuana in a shed on the property.

According to the report, the homeowner told police she didn’t know Balyeat. Another individual there said he did give permission to the suspect to store personal belongings, but nothing illegal.

STORY: One dead, several injured after crash on Edgewood Avenue, police say

Neighbors in the area told Action News Jax’s Robert Grant that the homeowners had nothing to do with the bust.

We tried knocking on their door, but no one answered.

“It’s kind of scary because I mean, this is very quiet living here,” one neighbor said.

STORY: Residents score victory for road safety with rejection of new Deerfield development

Nassau Sheriff Bill Leeper said more arrests are possible in the case, which was investigated by Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration and Florida Highway Patrol.

“We’re starting to see it more and more often. I know there is medical marijuana out there, but it doesn’t seem to be as potent as people like,” Leeper said about the bust. “If you’re addicted to drugs, we want you to get help. If you’re selling illegal drugs, you’re going to jail.”

Leeper said drugs can often lead to gun and gang violence.

STORY: Report: White House to extend pause on student loan repayments through Aug. 31

Police said the drugs were stored in vacuum-sealed bags in five black Adidas duffle bags, a cardboard box, two plastic bins and sandwich bags ready to sell.

Story continues

The drugs will now be sent to an FDLE lab to test for potency and if they are laced with other drugs like fentanyl.

“You never know what you’re getting off the street. You don’t know what it’s laced with. It could kill you if you’re not careful,” Leeper said.

The bust is still under investigation and Leeper said more arrests are possible.

A drug bust in Fernandina leads to more than 100 pounds of marijuana, worth about $200 thousand, and drug paraphernalia seized.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories