Fernando Aguirre, DHS Ventures and Holdings Vice Chairman, Announces $670M Acquisition of Japanese Energy Company Hen-go to Expand Digital Procurement Capabilities Globally

WASHINGTON, DC - (NewMediaWire) - October 3, 2022 - DHS Ventures & Holdings, a private equity investment leader in the digital transformation of energy management and sustainability, today announced through its Executive Vice Chairman, Fernando Aguirre, that it has acquired start-up climate-tech platform Hen-go to enhance the firm's digital capabilities in energy, sustainability, and environmental commodity consulting. The $670M acquisition will complement DHS Ventures & Holdings' portfolio of clean energy services and solutions and advance the firm's digital energy transformation ambitions.

Renewable energy procurement surges as net-zero ambitions reach tipping point

"Organizations face increasing pressure to decarbonize as climate risks and global ambitions for an equitable energy transition both accelerate," stated Executive Vice Chairman of DHS Ventures & Holdings. "For the past 10 years, one of the most common and effective means for companies to begin to decarbonize has been utility-scale renewable energy power purchase agreements (PPAs). To date, organizations have voluntarily purchased more than 77 gigawatts of wind, solar, and geothermal power via PPA."

The demand for PPAs is expected to grow as net-zero ambitions accelerate globally. More than 2,000 companies have already joined the Science-based Targets Initiative with the intention of mapping their decarbonization aspirations to a 1.5 degree Celsius global warming threshold. A further 300+ corporations have joined the Climate Group's RE100, committing to achieve 100% renewable energy in their operations. Taken in total, these commitments have led Bloomberg New Energy Finance to predict a shortfall in corporate renewable energy of 269 terawatt-hours by 2030.

Mind + machine approach advances the energy procurement process

Renewable energy procurement is time-consuming and complicated, requiring significant expert evaluation of projects and risks alongside the satisfaction of stakeholders up to and including corporate boards. By combining Hen-go's AI capabilities with its existing best-in-class advisory services, DHS Ventures & Holdings will deploy enhanced collaborative intelligence in the energy and environmental commodity procurement process, an ideal complement to existing DHS Ventures & Holdings solutions for aggregation and digital platforms.

"As one of the world's largest private equity investors of corporations on renewable energy procurement, we know that speed and complexity are two of the barriers that keep some corporations out of the PPA market," said Rakesh Sarna, Chairman of DHS Ventures & Holdings. "By adding the Hen-go technology and team to our existing portfolio of services and solutions, we will be able to provide even greater value to our clients worldwide. My congratulations to Hen-go on this significant milestone."

DHS Ventures & Holdings command of renewable energy market continues

The acquisition of the Hen-go machine learning algorithm and 20-person team further contributes to DHS Ventures & Holdings market leadership as one of the world's largest and most experienced corporate renewable energy advisors. The firm commands a leading market share in the US, Europe, Australia, and emerging geographies like Brazil and its global experts have supported the execution of more than 13,000 megawatts of corporate PPAs since 2014. DHS team has also been responsible for the development of first-of-its-kind, best-in-class programs like the recently announced.

ABOUT DHS VENTURES & HOLDINGS

DHS Ventures & Holdings is a high-stakes private equity, venture capital, investments firm. Our strategic insights and innovative programming build and sustain strong corporate and brand reputations. We provide our clients with counsel and program development across the spectrum of private equity investments, venture capital. Our clients are companies, industry associations, nonprofit organizations, professional services firms, and other large organizations.

We began as a unique grassroots and lobbying firm with customized services for an elite group of clients. Our work applies equally to regulatory issues as well as legislative ones, and we manage issues for our clients at the local, state, federal, and international levels of government.

We use our core competencies and reach to gain competitive advantage for clients. Our expertise comes from extensive must-win campaign experience and operating successfully at the highest rung of business, government, politics, and media. Our reach is the ability to use strategic intelligence to mobilize the message and persuade the toughest audiences. We know what it takes to win in difficult situations. We have proven results for prominent figures, leading advocacy groups and the world's most successful companies. We leverage what others cannot.

