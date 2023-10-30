Fernando Alonso's attitude is going south – Aston Martin need to admit they have a problem

Another race, another disappointing weekend for Aston Martin. A double DNF no less. This is developing into a worrying pattern after such a fine start to 2023.

There were mitigating circumstances behind both retirements in Mexico; Fernando Alonso picked up debris in the opening lap collision involving the frontrunners, while Valtteri Bottas was handed a five-second penalty post-race for causing the collision that led to Lance Stroll ’s late retirement.

But the reality is the Silverstone team have badly lost their way. It wasn’t bad luck that they found themselves back in the pack.

Perhaps a period of adjustment was to be expected. Having made a number of big signings last year - notably bringing in technical director Dan Fallows from Red Bull - Aston Martin made an astonishing leap over the winter, successfully incorporating elements of the dominant Red Bull machine and picking up a succession of podium finishes.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

At the same time Aston Martin built and moved into new premises at Silverstone, with a new wind tunnel in the offing. It’s all happened very quickly, and perhaps that is the problem. I still speak to a lot of the old guys I used to work with at Jordan and it’s clear the entire outlook has changed. From a small nimble team who were tight-knit, punching above their weight, to one with big resources and expectations to match.

When you grow so fast, it’s very, very hard to keep the left and right hands headed in the same direction. You end up in a situation where managing that growth becomes a major headache in itself.

I think the first step to recovery for Aston Martin is to accept they have a problem. They’ve spent too long now thinking their form is just around the corner, that it’s 1mm of ride height here or there, or a change of rear spring. It’s not. You can’t keep on saying ‘We had a bad day’ or ‘The car didn’t suit this circuit’. It’s more major. They have to accept that.

They then need to regroup, sit everyone down back at the factory, and work out exactly where things have gone awry.

Fernando Alonso retired after at the Mexican Grand Prix after picking up debris in the opening lap - Getty Images/Rudy Carezzevoli

Fallows said earlier this year that after such a big step over the winter, the big test for this team was how they stacked up in the in-season development race, compared with seasoned championship contenders such as Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari.

The answer, you would have to say, is: not brilliantly. You look at what McLaren have done in the second part of the season, or Mercedes, or even Alpha Tauri.

Aston Martin have been bringing upgrades but they simply haven’t been working. Their simulation tools are probably telling them the car has got more downforce and grip, but both drivers appear to have lost confidence in the rear end and I’m sure that will be due to some sort of underfloor or diffuser development, which has led them in a direction that’s made the car too critical. That’s always difficult. You need a car that inspires confidence. That’s what Max Verstappen has all the time.

Some fans will no doubt say that Stroll isn’t up to the task. And it’s true he is probably not the best driver out there. But he is not a bad driver when he has confidence in his machine. For me, this is a car problem before it’s a Lance problem. After all, Alonso isn’t finding it easy to drive either, and we all know he wrings the neck out of every car he gets into. Worryingly, the Spaniard appears to have developed a bit of the same attitude he carried at times at McLaren or Renault when things started to go south.

It’s not yet crisis stations for Aston Martin. They would have taken fifth in the championship this time last year. And there are advantages to dropping behind McLaren - more wind tunnel time over the winter. But still, I can’t imagine it’s a comfortable place to work right now. Lawrence Stroll does not strike me as the most pleasant person to be around when things aren’t going smoothly on track.

The owner would have been wanting to turn those early season podiums into race wins by now. That might sound like wishful thinking given Red Bull’s dominance, but it very nearly happened at Monaco.

Such ambitions seem fanciful now. The first two legs of this triple-header have been nothing short of disastrous. Aston Martin need to get a grip quickly because this is a critical period of the season. Their understanding of the car now determines the direction they take over the winter. Already they will be making big decisions on next year’s car, and if those decisions are taking them in the wrong direction, that is going to affect their confidence dramatically. I’ve been there. It’s not a nice place to be.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.