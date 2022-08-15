Fernando Tatis Jr. facing 80-game suspension for PED violation
San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin reached out to suspended All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in a phone call Saturday and said the player “feels remorseful.” Melvin did not reveal anything else about what he termed a “private conversation” with Tatis, the dynamic fan favorite whose 80-game ban for testing positive for a performance-enhancing anabolic steroid, Clostebol, was announced by Major League Baseball shortly before the start of San Diego’s 10-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday. The first-year Padres skipper said he did not feel the need to discuss the Tatis suspension with other players again before Saturday’s game at Nationals Park.
Shohei Ohtani hit a homer in the eighth inning to get the Angels’ offense started, and Taylor Ward hit a game-ending two-run blast to right-center in the 11th inning as Los Angeles completed a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night. It was Ward’s second career game-ending home run, and first since the final game of the 2018 season, as the Angels won for the fourth time in five games. Carlos Correa hit a home and Luis Arraez had three hits for the Twins, who blew a three-run lead in the eighth inning and remained 1 1/2 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.
The Los Angeles Angels played three miserable months without getting on the type of roll they've hit over the past week. The surge is probably too late to save the Halos' season, but any chance to shine means the world to Tucker Davidson and the other Angels playing for their futures. Davidson pitched six innings of four-hit ball for his first Angels win, Luis Rengifo had a two-run double and Los Angeles won back-to-back series for the first time since mid-May with a 4-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.
State Rep. Rick Becker, who founded an ultraconservative faction in the North Dakota Legislature and who narrowly lost the Republican endorsement for the U.S. Senate, announced Monday that he plans to run as an independent for the seat held by John Hoeven. Becker, a Bismarck plastic surgeon and former gubernatorial candidate, had said he would not run if he lost the endorsement to Hoeven, who is seeking a third term. “I had let it go and had no intention (of running) whatsoever,” Becker told The Associated Press.
After 40 years of racing, A.J. Sanders has achieved everything he ever wanted on the race track. He‘s won championships at several different tracks in North and South Carolina. He won a NASCAR national championship in 2014, the first year NASCAR offered national titles for lower divisions. He has 56 race wins in the Q104.1 […]
The Houston rapper said once her team delivered the cash, Future recorded a rap over the entire beat: 'He gave me the whole Future experience.'
(Bloomberg) -- Oil settled below $90 a barrel as softer economic data from China and a potential breakthrough in negotiations with Iran eased pressure on crude markets. West Texas Intermediate closed nearly 3% lower after sinking earlier to a six month low. Oil started the week on a bearish note after China announced a surprise cut in key interest rates in response to weak economic data. Meanwhile, Iran signaled a nuclear deal agreement could be reached in the next few days, raising the prospect
Chelsea boss Tuchel and Spurs manager Antonio Conte were sent off at full-time by Taylor.
Aubrey Plaza stars in 'Emily the Criminal,' a smart, suspenseful crime drama that is one of the year's best films.
Milwaukee's three runs came on a pair of homers by Hunter Renfroe and Rowdy Tellez. A terrific start by Aaron Ashby was wasted in the process.
Fast-food chains take popular menu items away so they can bring them back. Sometimes it's seasonal and planned like McDonald's Shamrock Shake or Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, which are tied to St. Patrick's Day and fall respectively.
If some Ohio lawmakers have their way, the state will scare away businesses and the workers they need to thrive, the Dispatch Editorial Board writes.