Fernando Tatis Jr. hits 2-run homer as San Diego Padres beat Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. capped San Diego's four-run eighth inning with a two-run homer, and the Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 on Friday night.

San Diego won for the third time in four games, improving to 3-2 on a 10-game homestand. The Padres (59-64) need a strong finish and some help to rally to an NL wild card.

Robert Suarez (2-2) got three outs for the win, and Josh Hader struck out the side in the ninth.

Diamondbacks rookie Brandon Pfaadt pitched seven crisp innings. He struck out five and walked three.

Pfaadt was working on a no-hitter before Juan Soto doubled with one out in the seventh. The right-hander remains winless in 12 career starts.

Gabriel Moreno had two of Arizona's six hits. The Diamondbacks (62-61) had won three in a row and five of six overall.

After Pfaadt departed, the Padres broke through against Miguel Castro. With runners at second and third after a Trent Grisham sacrifice, Ha-Seong Kim punched a two-run single through a drawn-in Arizona infield.

Tatis then hit a 419-foot drive to center for his 20th homer, giving San Diego a 4-0 lead.

The Padres also got a solid performance from Seth Lugo, who struck out nine in six innings. The right-hander allowed five hits and walked three.

The Diamondbacks went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base.