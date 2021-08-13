Ferndale armed robbery suspect shot by police, officials say

Aug. 13—An armed robbery suspect in Ferndale who police say didn't comply with commands was shot by officers Thursday, city officials said.

The man walked into a 7-Eleven on the 1000 block of Nine Mile around 5:50 p.m., wearing body armor and a mask and carrying an assault rifle, and demanded money, police reported in a statement.

He fired a round and stole a large amount of cash before fleeing, according to the release. No one was injured during the robbery.

Officers found the man in a vehicle on a street near Sherman and Nine Mile in Oak Park.

When he didn't comply with commands and tried to evade them, "officers fired shots, striking the suspect," police said.

The officers immediately rendered aid and the man was rushed to a hospital. He was listed in critical condition Thursday night.

Police did not release other details in the incident; the Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

In a statement, Ferndale police Chief Dennis Emmi called the incident "an example of the difficult reality of policing and a scenario that no officer ever wants to encounter."

"I can assure you that they are trained to treat these decisions critically and with the utmost gravity," Emmi said.

Emmi said his department is "committed to a thorough and meticulous investigative process and transparent sharing of information, and we appreciate your understanding as all agencies involved take the time necessary to do this the right way. As always, we remain here to serve our community with integrity, compassion, and service."