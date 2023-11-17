Ferndale Avenue double homicide stemmed from gang dispute, police say

The fatal shootings of two teens at a Ferndale Avenue residence Oct. 27 was the result of a dispute between two gangs in the city, Mansfield police Sgt. Detective Jered Kingsborough testified Thursday during the suspect's preliminary hearing.

Four other teens were wounded during the late night shootings at 810 Ferndale Ave.

Mansfield Municipal Court Magistrate John McCollister found probable cause to believe that Cyrus Ellerbe, 22, of Mansfield, charged in the Ferndale Avenue double homicide, had committed murder and bound his case over to Richland County Common Pleas Court for consideration by a grand jury.

Mansfield police arrested Ellerbe on Nov. 8 and charged him with murder in connection with the two fatal shootings.

Ellerbe was present in municipal court Thursday for his preliminary hearing. He is represented by Mansfield attorney Joshua Brown.

Brown asked Kingsborough if it may have been a gang-related shooting.

The detective said, "That is correct."

The double homicide at 810 Ferndale Ave. on Oct. 27 was the result of a gang dispute, according to police.

Brown asked Kingsborough if there were any other suspects other than his client.

The detective replied, "Yes."

Brown asked if officers spoke to numerous individuals at the site.

Kingsborough said they had spoken to between 25 and 30 people.

Kingsborough said, "Those that were struck by gunfire were not even cooperative, some of them."

Officers responded to the area of 810 Ferndale Ave. in reference to a shooting incident around 11:30 p.m. Oct. 27 where they found two victims deceased and four more people wounded. All the victims were between the ages of 14 and 19, according to police.

The magistrate on Thursday continued the $5 million cash and personal recognizance bond for Ellerbe, 22, of Mansfield, who remains in the Richland County Jail.

Ellerbe is charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and discharging a firearm on or near property or premises.

Ellerbe's arraignment is set for May 28 at 1 p.m. in Richland County Common Pleas Court.

The two Mansfield teens pronounced dead at the Ferndale Avenue residence were identified by the Richland County Coroner's Office as Jarmel Boyd, 17, and Brandon Collins, 18.

Kingsborough said during his court testimony that Ellerbe was identified from a photo array by a male juvenile who was at the house party.

"He picked Mr. Ellerbe out of the lineup as a subject he observed shooting a handgun inside the residence of 810 Ferndale on the night of the shooting," Kingsborough said, according to audio the News Journal obtained Friday.

Kingsborough said while on the stand that gangs involved included the "fours and fives" when asked by the defense attorney.

Kingsborough responded to questions from Brown about where the two deceased males were shot and he said Boyd was shot in the head. Kingsborough attended the boys' autopsies at Montgomery County Medical Center in Dayton, where the coroner's office determined the deaths were the result of gunshot wounds.

He added the manner of death was homicide.

Collins was shot in his back and the bullet came out the front of him and struck his liver and aorta before exiting the body, Kingsborough testified.

The Mansfield police lab and detectives processed the crime scene and numerous pieces of evidence were collected including guns and drugs, Mansfield police Lt. Detective Rob Skropits said earlier. A group of people were inside the house which someone had rented for a party.

Police have said their investigation in the shootings continues.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

X (formerly Twitter): @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Cyrus Ellerbe is charged with murder in the double homicide Oct. 27