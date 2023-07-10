Ferndale babysitter arrested for alleged rape of a minor child in his care

Ferndale Police arrested a 37-year-old man Friday for allegedly raping a minor whom he babysat on several occasions.

Police say Jonah Elijah Belvins carried out several acts of ‘grooming’ by buying video games, food and nicotine products for the victim. In return, Belvins asked the victim for sexual contact and intercourse, according to Riley Sweeney, city of Ferndale communication officer.

The age and sex of the minor victim were not provided.

Belvins was charged with first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation. He was booked in the Whatcom County Jail where he remains as of Monday morning. His bail was set for $50,000, according to court records.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Survivor Advocacy Services at the Counseling & Wellness Center: 360-650-7982 or https://cwc.wwu.edu/survivorservices.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.