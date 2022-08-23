Ferndale fires police officer suspected of soliciting a minor

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

The Ferndale Police Department officer who was charged with child molestation after allegedly soliciting a minor was fired Tuesday by the city of Ferndale.

The city announced in a news release Tuesday morning, Aug. 23 that Michael Scott Langton, 46, had been terminated by the department “due to an inability to carry out his duties.”

“The Bellingham Police Department is continuing to investigate this matter,” the release read. “The City of Ferndale is also conducting an internal investigation relating to this case, and that investigation is also ongoing. As this is an active case, the City and Ferndale Police Department cannot provide further comments or information until it is fully resolved.”

Langton was placed on administrative leave July 26 for the second time in less than a year during the investigation into his alleged actions. He was arrested on the same day at his home in Blaine and booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center. He has since been released on $40,000 bail.

Langton was charged July 28 in Whatcom County Superior Court with one count of attempted second-degree child molestation after he allegedly propositioned a woman he initially met while responding to a 911 call for sex with her and her 12-year-old daughter. Court records show Langton also admitted his sexual attraction to children.