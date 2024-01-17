Ferndale man accused of assaulting woman, detaining her in his home faces kidnapping charge

Authorities arrested a Whatcom County man who is accused of assault and kidnapping. He allegedly detained a woman in his Ferndale home against her will for around an hour.

The woman told police she was at Corey Edward Arestad’s home the morning of Friday, Jan. 12, and believed Arestad was either high and/or drunk at this time, as he began to act paranoid, Megan Juenemann with the City of Ferndale told The Bellingham Herald.

Arestad, 29, allegedly prohibited the woman from leaving by constantly knocking her to the floor and punching her multiple times. He also took her phone, and while trying to gain access to it, locked her out, Juenemann said.

Police say Arestad told the woman he was not going to lose his guns.

The woman was able to escape and was treated at a hospital for the injuries she received from the assault.

Ferndale police took Arestad into custody at his house. While there they recovered a firearm with identifying marks that had been illegally altered. Juenemann said Arestad is under restrictions that prohibit him from owning a firearm.

Arestad was booked into Whatcom County Jail for first-degree assault and kidnapping, along with unlawful possession of a firearm and altering of identifying marks on a firearm. He was still in custody Wednesday.