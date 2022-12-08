Ferndale man pleads guilty to federal narcotics counts

Dec. 8—Ferndale resident Andrew Colvin, 30, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two federal narcotics counts before U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines, officials said Wednesday.

Colvin, of the 800 block of Vickroy Avenue, faces a maximum of five years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both for count one, and a sentence of five to 40 years in prison, a fine of $5 million, or both for count two, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung of the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 12.

The plea stems from two incidents of possession in October 2019.

On or about Oct. 7, 2019, Colvin possessed a quantity of marijuana with the intent to distribute, officials said.

Then, on Oct. 9, 2019, he possessed with the intent to distribute one gram or more of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and quantities of marijuana, cocaine, methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), ketamine and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon.