Ferndale police officer accused of soliciting a minor will appear in court Thursday

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

A Ferndale police officer who was arrested Tuesday and is accused of soliciting a minor is expected to make his first appearance in court Thursday afternoon.

Michael Scott Langton, 46, was arrested around 9 p.m. on July 26 at his home in Blaine on suspicion of criminally attempting to solicit a minor.

Langton is expected to make his first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Formal charges have not yet been filed, according to court records.

The Bellingham Police Department received a call regarding Langton on Tuesday and started an investigation, Bellingham Police Lt. Chad Cristelli previously told The Herald.

Cristelli said one victim has been identified, but the investigation is ongoing.

“We recognize the difficulty and courage it takes for a community member to come forward to report this type of incident. Our officers and detectives have worked long hours on this case. The investigation is still ongoing. We hope to be able to provide more information as it comes in,” Cristelli said in a prepared statement sent to The Herald.

Langton is incarcerated at the Skagit County Community Justice Center, but will return to Whatcom County for his court appearance.

Langton was placed on paid administrative leave from the Ferndale Police Department on July 26. His salary is $98,810 per year, The Herald previously reported.

The Ferndale Police Department has started an internal affairs investigation based on the criminal charges Langton is accused of, and the investigation is ongoing, Riley Sweeney, a spokesperson for the city of Ferndale, previously told The Herald.

This is the second time Langton has been placed on paid administrative leave in less than a year. He was previously placed on leave in early October 2021 after he allegedly contacted a far-right extremist group.

By late October 2021, Langton returned to duty.

Langton has also been sued twice in federal court for allegedly violating people’s civil rights while doing his job. Both cases were settled out of court and dismissed.

Ferndale officer arrested for allegedly soliciting minor placed on leave for second time