Ferndale police officer fired after being charged with attempted child molestation

A Ferndale police officer who is charged with second-degree attempted child molestation was fired this week.

Officer Michael Scott Langton was terminated as of Aug. 22 “due to an inability to carry out his duties,” Susan Duncan with the City of Ferndale said.

Bellingham police arrested Langton at his Blaine home on July 26.

He was booked into the Skagit County Jail.

The Bellingham Police Department is investigating the case.

Duncan said the City of Ferndale is also conducting an internal investigation in relation to the case.

“As this is an active case, the city and Ferndale Police Department cannot provide further comments or information until it is fully resolved,” Duncan said.

