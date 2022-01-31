Ferndale police report arrest of man suspected of murder in last week’s shooting death

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

The Ferndale Police Department reportedly has in custody the man suspected of murder in a shooting that occurred early Jan. 23 outside a large gathering.

A Facebook post by the department Friday, Jan. 28, said that it had Miguel-Angel Miranda, 23, in custody.

But the Whatcom County Jail log does not show that Miranda was booked into jail over the weekend.

The Bellingham Herald has reached out to the city of Ferndale Monday morning, Jan. 31, for clarification and asking for details about how Miranda was located and arrested.

“As of 7 PM this evening, the suspect is in custody,” Friday evening’s post reads. “The Ferndale Police appreciate everyone’s efforts in this case.

“No further details are being released at this time however we will follow up with more information as it becomes available to the public.”

The police department announced Thursday, Jan. 27, that a warrant had been issued for Miranda on suspicion of murder.

As of Thursday’s release, Miranda had been last seen in a white 2010 Acura with dark tinted window and black wheels.

“Miranda is considered armed and dangerous,” the release stated. “If you see or know the whereabouts of Miranda, please call 9-1-1 DO NOT approach him.”

Jose Esquivel Hernandez was shot and later died at St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham, according to a statement provided to The Bellingham Herald by city of Ferndale spokesperson Riley Sweeney on Monday, Jan. 24.

Police were sent at approximately 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, to a report of the possible shooting in the 5500 block Second Avenue, Sweeney reported, and arrived to find Hernandez lying on the sidewalk in front of the American Legion building. Bystanders were administering first aid to Hernandez, who was bleeding after apparently having been shot.

Hernandez was shot twice, according to Thursday’s release.

Paramedics took Hernandez to the hospital, Sweeney reported, but Hernandez later died.

The shooting was witnessed by several people, according to Sweeney, who reported there was an argument between Hernandez and an unknown man and several gunshots were heard. No witnesses were able to give any specific information.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Miranda has a previous felony conviction for first-degree criminal assistance from a 2016 drive-by shooting incident, in which court documents state he was the driver in a drive-by shooting that occurred on Haxton Way. He was sentenced to six months in Whatcom County Jail.

He also has previous juvenile convictions for malicious mischief, criminal trespassing, obstructing law enforcement and assault, court records show.