Ferndale police, Whatcom medical examiner investigating 5-year-old girl’s death

Ferndale police and the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death of a 5-year-old girl in Ferndale.

The death occurred March 8 in the 2300 block of Douglas Road in Ferndale, according to Riley Sweeney, a city spokesperson.

Sweeney told The Bellingham Herald the child’s cause of death is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

The Herald has reached out to the medical examiner’s office, the Ferndale School District and Whatcom County Fire District 7 for more information.