Here’s What Fernheizwerk Neukölln Aktiengesellschaft’s (FRA:FHW) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we’ll evaluate Fernheizwerk Neukölln Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FHW) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Fernheizwerk Neukölln:

0.17 = €10m ÷ (€61m – €3.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Fernheizwerk Neukölln has an ROCE of 17%.

Is Fernheizwerk Neukölln’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Fernheizwerk Neukölln’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 6.1% average in the Water Utilities industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from Fernheizwerk Neukölln’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.





When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Fernheizwerk Neukölln? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Fernheizwerk Neukölln’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Fernheizwerk Neukölln has total liabilities of €3.3m and total assets of €61m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 5.5% of its total assets. With low current liabilities, Fernheizwerk Neukölln’s decent ROCE looks that much more respectable.

The Bottom Line On Fernheizwerk Neukölln’s ROCE

This is good to see, and while better prospects may exist, Fernheizwerk Neukölln seems worth researching further. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.