Ferrari 330 P2 Go-Kart Sells For Unbelievable Amount

There are some pretty cool real cars you could buy for that much, maybe even a few of them…

Go-karts are an absolute blast to drive and they can get pricey, but we believe this Ferrari330 P2 Junior by De La Chapelle recently auctioned in Paris is the most expensive go-kart in the world. When RM Sotheby’s consigned the single-seater recreation of the beloved 1960s Ferrari racecar, it estimated a price of $6,000 to $12,000. Well, they were off by an unbelievable amount. When all was said and done, the winning bid was for $145,445. Now we and everyone else are trying to understand why someone would drop that kind of money on a toy made for children.

Looking proper in red and with racing roundels with the number 3, this car is easily identifiable as a Ferrari 330 P2 replica. It’s been excellently preserved with a deep shine to the paint and all other components looking top-notch.

photo credit: RM Sotheby's

Powered by a 5-horsepower Honda engine, this children’s Ferrari can outrun the current Civic Type R. That last part was a joke, but this car probably is a blast to drive, especially for a kid who gets to pilot it at Le Mans.

De La Chapelle got its start in the 1970s by building Bugatti replicas. In addition to manufacturing full-size replicas, the company made “Junior” replicas, a venture which became a significant source of revenue. Thanks to their popularity, the Le Mans Classic holds children’s events where cars like this one are raced on the track.

photo credit: RM Sotheby's

Before you start thinking this is the first time a car made for children has fetched six figures at auction, you’re wrong. While this Ferrari 330 P2 Junior did set a new record, the previous record holder was a 1958 250 Ferrari Testa Rossa replica which was auctioned by RM Sotheby’s in New York back in 2013 for $126,500. Considering that vehicle was produced over half a century ago and is believed to be 1 of 5 left out of a production run of only 34, it’s a little easier to understand why the car sold for so much. Still, this shows that such collectibles can be worth serious bucks, so if you happen to own one you should be taking good care of it.

