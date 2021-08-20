How This Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo Got Turned Into One of the World’s Fastest Camera Cars

Filming high-speed chase scenes just got a little easier for one UK-based film company.

Ralle, a small media operation focused on automotive content, has just gone and converted a Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo into its very own high-performance camera car, according to The Drive. There aren’t any official records for this sort of thing, but the modified racer almost certainly becomes one of the world’s fastest, ground-based camera rigs.

The company’s Ferrari camera rig made its public debut at the 2021 British Motor Show at Farnborough on Thursday. The car is the result of collaboration between Ralle and Talos Vehicles, a custom shop located in Dewsbury in West Yorkshire, according to a press release. It supposedly took just one week to adapt the car for filming, though it’s unclear what that actually entailed, other than equipping the hood with a pylon that can hold what looks like a gyro-stabilized camera.

What we do know, though, is that the 488 Challenge Evo is quite the track beast. Released last year, the racer is equipped with an aerodynamic body kit and a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V-8 capable of generating 670 hp and 560 ft lbs of torque. The $370,000 car’s top speed: 200 mph.

“We have been exploring different means to capture unique, high-speed shots for some time, and our Ferrari tracking car is the result of weeks of planning and adjustments,” Jimmy Howson, the founder of Ralle, said in a statement. “It’s an exciting time for Ralle as we hope to take our skills and brand reach to a range of new audiences at Farnborough and beyond!”

It’s unclear if Ralle’s 488 Challenge Evo is the fastest camera car out there, but it’s definitely in the running. The only other car we can think of that might give it a run for its money, is a Lamborghini Huracán that was fitted with a similar rig a couple of years ago. That supercar has a top speed of 201 mph, which is just barely faster, but it’s also unclear how fast either car can move is when fitted with a camera.

Whether or not it’s a record-setter, we think Ralle is probably pretty pleased with their new company car. At the very least, filming content for marques like Aston Martin and Porsche, both of which the firm has worked with, is about to be a lot more fun.

