Ferrari believed to be registered to actor Michael B. Jordan involved in collision in Hollywood

Last summer, "Creed" and "Black Panther" star Michael B. Jordan posted a video on Instagram showing him testing out a Ferrari 296 GTB at a racetrack. Jordan can be seen enjoying the rush of taking the car through tight turns at high speeds.

Now the actor and Los Angeles resident will probably be in the market for a new luxury sports car after a similar Italian vehicle linked to him was involved in a collision Saturday night in Hollywood.

Los Angeles police declined to say who was part of the crash, confirming only that there was an incident about 11:30 p.m. at Sunset Boulevard and North Beachwood Drive. No one was arrested after the incident.

Several news outlets showed video of a light blue Ferrari 812 Superfast with one of its wheels and side bumpers sheared off. The video also showed a nearby Kia Niro SUV that was badly damaged. Car & Driver reports the Ferrari goes for nearly $430,000.

KABC7-TV, citing DMV records, reported that the vehicle was registered to Jordan— though it was not known if he was driving it. TMZ reported Jordan was at the crash scene.

Representatives for the actor didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.