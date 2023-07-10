Ferrari F8 Disintegrates After Smashing Into Wall Leaving Cars & Coffee

Supercar Screams - YouTube

The driver of a white Ferrari F8 Tributo walked away with minor injuries this past weekend after losing control of their car and smashing into a barrier while leaving a Houston area Cars & Coffee, video shows.

Clips published to TikTok and YouTube show the F8 accelerating onto a roadway after leaving the Cypress Cars & Coffee event on Saturday before fishtailing and ultimately smashing nose-first into a concrete median, partially lifting the monocoque into the air and flinging parts along all three lanes of traffic.

The car was owned and driven by a local collector who did not suffer major injuries, according to the Cars Across Texas YouTube channel. Harris County Police, who were already on the scene, can be seen closing the road and rendering aid.

The Cars Across Texas channel says the owner picked up the car just last week, adding another layer of sadness to the situation. The channel also says the driver "still has a couple of Lambos at home," meaning the F8 wasn't their only source of fun.

