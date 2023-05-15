Ferrari Issues Do Not Drive Advisory Over Possible 296 Fuel Leaks

Ferrari

Ferrari has issued a do not drive advisory for a number 296 GTS and 296 GTBs over a potential fuel leak that could increase the risk of a fire.

A recall submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on May 8 says that certain 296 models have a fuel tank connecting pipe that can corrode due to unintended contact with the car's high-voltage battery protection cover, which could result in a fuel leak.

Ferrari says 425 cars are affected, and is advising owners to stop driving their vehicles until the fix is completed, despite not receiving any reports of incidents or injuries related to the issue. The company plans to install a new connecting pipe reinforced with a protective sleeve free of charge.

Notices will be mailed to owners on July 7, says the NHTSA. If you think your 296 might be one of the cars that falls under this recall, head on over to the NHTSA's site and punch in your VIN to confirm.

