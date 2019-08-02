Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE)

Q2 2019 Earnings Call

, 9:00 a.m. ET

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's Ferrari 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Friday the 2nd of August, 2019.

And now I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ms. Nicoletta Russo, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Nicoletta Russo -- Head, Investor Relations

Thank you, Priscilla, and welcome to everyone, who's joining us. Today's call will be hosted by the Group CEO, Louis Camilleri and Group CFO, Antonio Picca Piccon.

All relevant materials are available in the Investors Section of the Ferrari corporate website and at the end of the presentation, we will be available to answer your questions.

Before we begin, let me remind you that any forward-looking statements we might make during today's call are subject to the risks and uncertainties mentioned in the safe harbor statement included on Page 2 of today's presentation, and the call will be governed by this language.

With that said, I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Camilleri.

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Nicoletta. Good afternoon, and morning everyone. We delivered strong results in the second quarter, confirming our sustained growth momentum across all metrics. Indeed our core car revenue growth was up 14.3%, generating an increase in our earnings per share of 13.9%. Our free cash flow was again remarkable following the robust first quarter performance.

As highlighted in our release earlier today, we are now sufficiently confident to confirm our guidance at current exchange rates to the top of our range on all metrics. And furthermore, our increasing our cash flow target to more than EUR550 million. This confidence rest on the momentum that we enjoy and our order book that has reached record levels in both absolute and relative terms.

As you're all aware, we unveiled two new models so far this year, the F8 Tributo, which celebrates our multiple award winning V8 turbo engine. And the SF90 Stradale, our first top of the range series production in hybrid, which in turn salutes the 90th anniversary of the foundation of the Scuderia Ferrari. Both models have garnered worldwide acclaim for their design and performance.

Orders for the F8 Tributo are exceeding our expectations. And as mentioned during our last earnings call, are ahead of both the full 458 and 488 for the respective corresponding period since the launch. The SF90 Stradale opens a new era for us on multiple fronts. I could wax lyrical on all its features and engineering complexity for a while, but in the interest of time, I will focus on the essentials. Its performance metrics are truly remarkable. It contains a multitude of world premier engineering model 15 to be precise. It reflects a leap forward in our HMI offerings and on that point, it alone contains more than a 100 million lines of coding. More software than an Airbus A350.

It proves that our hybrid Ferrari retains the DNA of a true Ferrari. I'm very importantly, especially for those on this cal,l generates a margin that is above that of the 812 Superfast. Not surprisingly, its order book has been filled at a very fast clip and we are optimistic that orders will accelerate in the months to come. Next month, we will host a two-week event here at the Fiorano Track, the Universe of Ferrari. We plan to unveil two new models as we had flagged at our Capital Markets Day last September. Several thousand existing clients and key prospects have been invited to attend this exciting event that will showcase all that Ferrari stands for. And a further new model will be launched before the end of the year.

One final word before I hand over the call to Antonio. The second quarter was also marked by an increase in our dividend of 45%. The finalization of the first tranche of our share repurchase program and the announcement of a second tranche to be executed within the July to December period. In keeping with our strategy to reward shareholders and enhance shareholder value. We also just finalized two transactions that together improve and extend our debt maturity profile at attractive rates.

Finally, we continue to enhance our infrastructure and resources with judicious investments and expenditures to retain our competitive edge for the longer term.

Antonio will now take you through the details of our second quarter performance. Antonio?

Antonio Picca Piccon -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Louis, and good morning, or afternoon to everyone.

Starting on Page Five, as Louis highlighted, Q2 2019 posted the solid set of results with revenues and operating profitability up more than 8%. EBITDA and EBIT margins showed marginal improvement in Q2, and as previously announced, we will see a significant step up in Q4 with first deliveries of the Monza. I should point out that in Q3, we will continue to grow in absolute values versus 2018, but margins will suffer slightly in comparison with the high level achieved in Q3 last year. Our shipments increased by 208 units versus prior year supported by the Ferrari Portofino and the 812 Superfast.

Group net revenues grew 8.6% to EUR984 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR314 million, improving by EUR24 million, or 8.7%. EBITDA margin was 32%, up 10 basis points versus prior year. Such a result includes a EUR5 million uplift from the adoption of IFRS 16. Adjusted diluted EPS was up 13.9% to $0.96, still benefiting from the Patent Box agreement signed last year.

Industrial free cash flow reached EUR139 million positively impacted by the Patent Box benefit, as well as by the receivable collection of initial advances on the Monza SP1 and SP2. The industrial free cash flow for the quarter together with the EUR150 million cash impact of the share repurchases executed in the first half of 2019 and the dividend distribution of EUR195 million, led net industrial debt to EUR353 million as of the end of June.

Turning to Page Six. Total shipments for the quarter increased by 8.4% versus prior year, supported by a 12.3% increase in V8, while V12 models decreased by a few units. The performance was mainly led by a robust deliveries of the Ferrari Portofino, as well as the 812 Superfast. This was partially offset by lower volume from the 488 family, with the 488 GTB, and the 488 Spider approaching the end of their lifecycles, while the 488 Pista was ramping up and we commenced delivering the 488 Pista Spider during the quarter.

We have the following performance by region. EMEA grew 11.4%, Rest of APAC was up 5.8%, while Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan increased by 63.3%. Americas was down 5.5%. The geographic mix shifting in favor of Mainland China as a result of the decision to accelerate client deliveries in advance of the early introduction of new emissions regulation, as was the case in Q1. On the other hand, the U.S. saw lower shipments, reflecting the previously mentioned model phase in and phase out within the 488 family.

Moving to Page Seven on Group net revenues. We see how they increased by 6.8% at constant currency, that is a 2018 exchange rates net of hedges. Cars and spare parts revenues were up 12.4% at cost and currency. As discussed, the growth reflected the already commented higher volumes of the 488 Pista and the 488 Pista Spider, the Ferrari Portofino and the 812 Superfast. Partially offset by the prior year shipments of LaFerrari Aperta as well as lower sales of the 488 GTB and the 488 Spider. Revenues growth was also supported by a strong positive contribution from personalization programs along with deliveries of the FXX K EVO.

Engines revenues decreased by EUR27 million, down by 34.8% at constant currency in the quarter, reflecting significantly lower shipments to Maserati. Revenues from sponsorship, commercial and brand were up EUR2 million, or up 2.1% at constant currency, thanks to higher revenues generated by Formula 1 racing activities. Currency, including translation and transaction impact as well as foreign currency hedges, had a positive impact of EUR17 million mainly US dollar.

On Page Eight, you can see the evolution in the main items of the adjusted EBIT. Adjusted EBIT was up 10.1% at current currency to EUR239 million, with adjusted EBIT margin of 24.3%. At constant currency adjusted EBITDA grew by 4.1%. Volume was positive by EUR27 million, thanks to shipment increase, mixed price was rather neutral in the quarter, consistent with our initial expectation for a negative to neutral contribution year-to-date until the end of Q3. And this was attributable to the combined impact of the already mentioned improved personalization rate and deliveries of the FXX K EVO, which offset the otherwise negative product mix.

Industrial costs and R&D increased by EUR16 million mainly due to higher operational start-up costs due to the introduction of new models in our fleet, as well as higher spending in Formula 1 racing activities. SG&A increased by EUR6 million to support the Company's growth. The other net positive impact of currency was EUR14 million for the quarter, as the net result of more favorable market rates, partially mitigated by the hedges in place.

Moving to Page Nine. Industrial free cash flow for the quarter was EUR139 million driven by the adjusted EBITDA growth. The positive cash impact generated by the Patent Box benefit and the residual collection of initial advances on the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2, which more than offset a slightly negative change in working capital. We are accelerating our investment through the year, in line with our guidance, with capital expenditure for the quarter reaching EUR173 million.

Net industrial debt as of the end of June was EUR353 million versus EUR192 million as of the end of March. The increase was due to the cash impact of the EUR195 million dividend distribution and of the EUR99 million of share repurchases executed in the second quarter of 2019, which more than offset the positive industrial free cash flow. Lease liability as per IFRS 16 were little changed in totaling EUR63 million as of the end of the quarter.

Turning to Page 10. As Louis highlighted before, we confirm our 2019 guidance approaching the high end of the range on all metrics and currently prevailing exchange rates. Thanks to the accelerated pace of collection of the initial advances of the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2, the industrial free cash flow generation for 2019 is now expected to exceed EUR550 million, with an unchanged capital expenditure profile of approximately EUR750 million skewed to the last part of the year.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Nicoletta.

Nicoletta Russo -- Head, Investor Relations

Thank you, Antonio. We are now ready to start the Q&A session.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you so much. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] We will now begin the Q&A queue and the first question comes from the line of John Murphy from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

John Murphy -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Good afternoon everybody and thanks for all the info here. The first question that I had is, as we think about mix, well it seems like the nadir on that is sometime right toward the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth quarter as the Monza starts to hit as far as shipments. But then as we think about a little bit beyond that and think about 2020, you're also going to be getting the benefit of F8 and SF90 orders coming through as far as shipments kind of as you highlighted, those are record numbers relative to past vehicles.

So, as we think about this nadir at the end of the third quarter, beginning the fourth quarter for mix, we're also going to get sort of the benefit from volume next year. So, I'm just curious if there is anything wrong in sort of that thought process, and if we think about a 12-month run on the Monza being about 200, Monza it seems like we're going to get volume growth, plus those 200 Monzas next year. So, you should get at that nadir really good pick up in mix. Is that -- is there anything wrong with that logic?

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

Nothing. It's perfect logic that's exactly what we are shooting for in 2020. I mean clearly you get the Monzas and you get the SF90 kicking in for a big chunk of the year. So, obviously that will have a significant impact on margins. So, we do foresee an increase in margins in 2020, driven by essentially those two models.

John Murphy -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

And if we were to think about the Monzas, they would be worth in the ballpark on economics, about 3 to 4 of your "average vehicles", is that a fair way to think about the economics? Or is there something on the cost side, there were the margins might be slightly lower?

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

I don't want to get into that, John. Again, it depends what you're comparing it to, if you're comparing it to the SF90 or the Portofino. But clearly it is a very lucrative product with a very high margins.

John Murphy -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

And then a second question. If we think about mix and personalization -- sorry the FXX K I should say and personalization in the quarter, they were two levers that you seem to pull or maybe push to offset, what was negative mix and mix and price ended up being positive 5. I'm just curious how much if you could sort of delineate sort of those two relative to what was sort of an underlying negative mix, absent those and what kind of other levers that you have to pull over time with maybe more FXX Ks or maybe other specials because it seems like you have this unique ability with product in a very rational way to offset these periods of a slight negative mix, which is pretty impressive.

If you could maybe delineate the numbers there, and what are the levers you may have to pull?

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, clearly, that's the beauty of this company of having several levels -- levers to play with. In the second quarter, personalization played a key role. We had anticipated an adverse mix and the turnaround positive because of that. I think going forward, it's model mix, it's the impact of personalization is what happens with regard to Maserati as well because clearly Maserati has lower margins. And obviously pricing as we done with the SF90, which clearly has attractive price from our perspective.

And in terms of personalization, as you know, the launch, we did offer up the Assetto Fiorano, which is a version, faster version SF90 and so far in terms of the orders, the magnitude of that makes as quite favorable. So, that augurs also well for the future. The issue will be our ability to keep up with demand in terms of the complexity of the manufacturing.

John Murphy -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Okay. And then maybe lastly just on the product side. Can you confirm that as the Monza runs out sometime in mid-2022, there will be another ICONA that backfills reasonably quickly. And then also maybe just give us an idea of these two new products that are going to be introed at your two-week event. How they will be positioned in the portfolio? Will they be V8, V12s, how would they be position in portfolio?

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, clearly in terms of the ICONA, that's the plan. That there would be one following the Monza. So, you're correct in that assumption. With regard to the two new models will be presented in a month or so. I would ask you to be patient.

John Murphy -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you so much. And the next question comes from the line of Giulio Pescatore from HSBC. Give me a second, please. Thank you so much, sir. Please go ahead.

Giulio Pescatore -- HSBC -- Analyst

Hello, thank you for taking my question. The first one on the guidance for 2019. Can you share with us what's the thought process behind the decision, not to raise the guidance? Also given both are very strong demand that you are currently experiencing for your product and the positive effects that you -- that helped you in the first half of the year and should help you in the second half as well?

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

I can certainly try Giulio. First of all, I think you have to understand that in the second half, there is the end of the lifecycle of certain models, particularly the 488, GTB, and the 488 Spider. And clearly we're seeing toward the end of the GTC4Lusso and GTC4Lusso T. So, that's something you need to take account of.

In terms of currency, as things stand today, we are probably going to get less of A favorable impact than we did in the first half. I think also one should recognize, as we had flagged in the first quarter and you saw in the second quarter. That the first half was somewhat flattered by volumes in China in anticipation of the regulatory issues and I would say even the trade issues. And it would seem to me that it was a prudent move on our part.

Finally, we are in the second half increasing our investments for the future, as well as the expenditures related to the three new models. We have three new models in the second half. We had two in the first half. And we are increasing our expenditures in Formula 1, again that was flagged at the beginning of the year because you can appreciate that with the new regulatory and technical features of the 2021 car, which should completely different to the '19 and '20 cars, we're going to have to start investing there. But ultimately despite all those I think valid points, the most important of them all, is that we are managing our waiting lists in a very judicious and very careful manner, to ensure that we will retain our pricing power for the long term. And that's very, very important.

Giulio Pescatore -- HSBC -- Analyst

Thank you. That's super helpful. Second one a bit of a different kind. Can you share with us maybe the first reactions of customer sitting behind the wheel of a car that doesn't emit any noise, first time in history for Ferrari? And what those reduction give you as a feedback in terms of launching a full electric Ferrari EV?

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, the very, very few that have tried it, because not many have, actually we are very impressed. And the quote is that, I mean, somewhat classical, but it was essentially the feedback was up. Finally, I don't have to wake up the neighborhood, when I leave in the morning. And I can just gently drive away and put the blasts on. So, I think from a neighborly love perspective, it's viewed as a positive. I think driving within the city is also viewed as a positive. So, so far the reaction has been very positive, but as I say, it's really a handful of people.

Giulio Pescatore -- HSBC -- Analyst

Okay, thank you. And last one maybe on Patent Box, it looks like there is a very high likelihood that the Patent Box regime in Italy will be extended beyond 2019. Can you maybe share some color on that and how much are you -- do you think you can benefit from that, from an EPS and free cash flow perspective?

Antonio Picca Piccon -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, thanks, Giulio, Antonio speaking. Yes, we started -- we filed our request for starting our discussion with tax administration, and this is where we are basically.

Giulio Pescatore -- HSBC -- Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Adam Jonas -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Thanks everybody. Louis, kind of a kind of high level strategic one for you. It's been a sensational run for Ferrari since the IPO, both fundamentally and for the stock, your market value is, by my math bigger than Ford's, if you strip out Fenco, substantially bigger. Some companies, when they see their currency and their fortunes rise so much can be kind of attempted in to a big M&A deal, or do something with that currency for a transformational acquisition. I just want to confirm that -- I want you to confirm to shareholders today that you do not see that type of thing on the agenda for Ferrari and that you're remain maniacally focused on exploiting, exciting new product and brand extension opportunities organically.

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

You are totally correct. Maniacally focused I like that. That's exactly what we are. And it would make no sense to acquire anything. I hope that answers your question.

Adam Jonas -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Let's not surprised, -- it does and it's a not surprise. But I just trying to nip in the bud even the slightest tail risk of something that, that we've seen some other companies do over, when confronted with such great success. Thank you, Louis.

And just a follow-up back to the longer term BEV journey, when do we start to hear more about Ferrari's pure electric strategy? At what point, obviously we're not going to give details, you're not going to give details today, otherwise you would have done so, we're not holding our breath. But I was wondering if that something that we need to wait until the end of the 2022 plan, or whether perhaps your upcoming Capital Markets engagements or Capital Markets Day, which I don't believe you gave a date for whether that would be too early to discuss the no-tailpipe Ferrari. Thank you.

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I would say, it's beyond the '22 year. We're obviously looking at it very, very carefully. The key in terms of fully electric models is to ensure that we're going to retain our competitive edge and be able to differentiate ourselves, just the way we have with the combustible engine. So, let me assure you that there is a lot of resources behind that.

We feel that some of the projections on the advent of electric cars are somewhat ambitious. I think it will take longer in terms of ensuring appropriate autonomy, appropriate speed of recharging, as well as to ensure that the appropriate infrastructure is in place to be able to do all that. So, our sense is actually is going to take longer than most people think, but we are focused and very much focused on what can we add to make an electric car a true Ferrari. And have the elements that are important to us, which is not just straight line performance, but fun to drive lateral performance and all other things. I don't know if I answered your question.

Adam Jonas -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Thank you. You did and I love the comment you made about spreading neighborhood love. That's a very beautiful statement. It's going to stay with me all weekend. Thanks Louis. Thanks again.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Martino de Ambroggi from Equita. Please go ahead.

Martino de Ambroggi -- Equita -- Analyst

Thank you. Good morning. Good afternoon everybody. The question -- the first question is on volumes, for the current year, you should achieve a 10,000 units. So, meaning the second half is flat, I just look for a confirmation of that.

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, we said at the beginning of the year that the volume would be around 10,000 and nothing is changed in that regard.

Martino de Ambroggi -- Equita -- Analyst

Okay. And looking at next year, should we expect that since as you mentioned, the mix will be stronger next year, you can eventually project the flattish or even declining volumes in order to avoid to pay the penalties because, especially in the threshold of the 10,000 units, OK, maybe it's not a big issue for you. But you will pay some penalties, losing the small vehicle producer as starters. And also putting together the your diligent way of managing the volumes that you are reminded before?

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

I'm not going to give you a volume number for 2020, you'll have to wait for next year. But clearly as you said, we are very careful as to what that volume number will be. Mix will clearly be very favorable. I would say that I wouldn't make a big deal out of the losing the 10,000 small manufacturer exemptions. Honestly it's not a number that you should be concerned about.

Martino de Ambroggi -- Equita -- Analyst

Okay. And on the free cash flow that you moved up, just to understand the bridge, because the Patent Box was already expected. And also the down payment for the month we already expected. So, what's the bridge leading to the 550 plus million? And on the down payment maybe I'll follow up later.

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I mean,I have to admit that when we first put our cash flow together, we were somewhat conservative both with regard to the amount and speed at which we would receive the deposits on the Monza, which has been sold out. And we were just a bit too conservative. And it's sold out much faster than we had anticipated. And therefore the deposits came in faster than anticipated. It's as simple as that.

Martino de Ambroggi -- Equita -- Analyst

Okay. And rough number is EUR220 million, EUR250 million the total amount of down payment for the current year?

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

It's higher than that.

Martino de Ambroggi -- Equita -- Analyst

Sorry?

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

It's higher.

Martino de Ambroggi -- Equita -- Analyst

Okay. And next year, the amount of down payment will be down, or similar, or you already have the down payment for the new ICONA product that you mentioned to be present in next year?

Antonio Picca Piccon -- Chief Financial Officer

It's Antonio speaking, Martino. Next year we will have the benefit, -- we keep on having the benefit of only the Monza, so not yet of the future model. And as I already said during the call for Q1, the cash in from the scheme of payment will be in the region of some few 10s third quarter.

Martino de Ambroggi -- Equita -- Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you so much. And the next question comes from the line of Michael Binetti from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Michael Binetti -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Hey guys, good afternoon and thanks for taking all of our questions here. Louis, I just wanted to ask the guidance question quickly a little bit differently. But I think as I was looking back last call, you said you're confident in high-end of the range turns, you said like, let's wait till get half the year behind us to address the guidance. You didn't move it up today pointed to few things on FX. But I was also a little confused on what you're saying with increasing some of the investments around the other cars in the second half of the year, -- makes it sounds like you increased the investment, but you haven't yet address increasing the revenues, which it seems little counter-intuitive to me, because you've spoken so positively about the orders of indication or the indications of orders, sorry, for the Stradale and the Tributo. Would you mind help me clarify that a little bit?

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Not quite sure, where you're going. Let me just add one more thing. Brexit is coming up and nobody quite knows, whether it will be a hard Brexit or some sort of deal will come up. I personally I'm less worried about the tariffs, because the various things that can be done on that front. But I'm more worried about what's happening to sterling. So, that remains a bit of a watch out. But having said that, I'm not quite sure, I fully understood your question.

Michael Binetti -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

The way that you characterized the investments for the three cars coming up in the back half sounded like you added some incremental investment to drive those cars. But you didn't take the revenue outlook for the year. So, I was just curious, was that truly incremental, or was it always in the plan? I just wanted to clarify that.

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

No, it was always in the plan. I was just trying to compare the first half to the second half, because clearly everybody is pushing us to increase the number. And that means increasing the second half. And I'm wary to do that at this stage.

Michael Binetti -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Okay. Well, let me ask you a little bit. Go ahead, you said something else or -- can I ask you about the new cars as we look in the second half a little bit differently. Again you spoken to us a lot about the early indications being very strong, and the sports cars you have launched this year.

I know you don't want to get into a lot of detail out of the event in few weeks. But as you look at the back half, a little more color on what you're focused on within the portfolio with these launches? I think there is -- I think you've been talking about pulling forward the GT side of the house a little bit in the back half. Maybe what gives you confidence or concerns about the new cars, as you look at the ones we don't know about yet, without giving us too much detail on what they'll be?

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, I think you should take confidence on what we said at the Capital Markets Day and we're executing against that, which is that, we will privilege revenue of volume. So, that should give you a sense of what we're going to do with these new models going forward. And I think SF90 is a perfect example of that, which is really opening up a new price segment within our range cars.

Michael Binetti -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Got it. Okay. I'll take the rest of my questions offline afterwards. Thank you guys very much.

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you so much. And the next question comes from the line of Susy Tibaldi from UBS. Please go ahead.

Susy Tibaldi -- UBS -- Analyst

Hi, thank you for taking my questions. So, first one I wanted to ask, given the weight of the Monza on the revenues and profitability, I was wondering if you could give some indication on the number of Monzas that you plan to deliver in Q4. Is it correct to assume that it will be just few units. Let's say maybe 40, 50?

Then secondly on the personalization, as you already mentioned, we had a very strong contribution in this quarter. So, I was wondering if it's higher than it was in Q1 at 18% of cars and spare parts or if it was higher than that? Or if you can quantify it would be great.

And then just quickly on the engines, can we assume that the Q2 performance is sort of representative also for the rest of the year. So, probably we will not see an improvement? Thank you very much.

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

In terms of the Monza in the fourth quarter, I'm not going to give you a number, but you went far off with your projections. In terms of personalization, yes, we had a strong second quarter, but essentially the percentage was about the same. It's just that there is mix within personalization. So, it's a big complex both that's what made a positive.

And in terms of the engines, I fear that, yeah, they will continue to decrease, as we've witnessed in the first half. That certainly the impression we get from the orders currently received from Maserati.

Susy Tibaldi -- UBS -- Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you . And the next question comes from the line of George Galliers from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

George Galliers -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Hi, thank you for taking my question. Just firstly, looking at the percentage of specials that you sold in the quarter. It looks like Pista there is at a run rate of around sort of 750 to 800 units during the quarter, if my math is correct, which when I look back historically would equate to around sort of 60% of the number of V8 sports cars you have sold in prior years. Are we at sort of a peak run rate for Pista or could you actually produce more? That would be the first question.

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

I'd say that, as we said in the U.S. is still ramp up, so we haven't reached the peak yet because the U.S. is being ramped up, but we're close. We're close to the peak I'd say.

George Galliers -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Okay, thank you. And then as a second question. Just when you look at Stradale estimates that clearly somewhere ahead of your targets. And as we saw with the initial reaction of the share price today, despite the fact you put up a very strong quarter, you reiterated your guidance, actually said you beat the top end and up the free cash flow guidance.

You know the stock price reaction was surprising. Are you comfortable with where sort of sell-side expectations are? Or, do you not really pay too much attention to them?

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

I would not want to upset anybody. I think we're very focused on doing the right thing for the business for the longer term. This is not about making a specific number in any given quarter or any given year. It's to ensure that we manage this in a very judicious manner that will never hurt our pricing power or our ability to attract the right kind of clients. I think there are examples out there. People who have wandered away from that strategy and it hasn't worked.

George Galliers -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Great, thank you. Well, look, I hope everyone has a good summer. And I look forward to seeing a few more Ferrari podiums in F1.

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

Same to you. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Ryan Brinkman from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Ryan Brinkman -- JPMorgan -- Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. Maybe first on contribution margin from higher volume. So, if I divide that EUR27 million year-over-year improvement in EBIT due to volume by the $83 million year-over-year improvement in revenue from cars and spare parts. That 32.5% contribution margin seems a little bit less than in some prior periods, such as 55% in 1Q for example.

Can you talk about the reason for that different conversion level and maybe provide any color on how investors should think about the conversion of revenue from volume into EBIT in remaining quarters of the year, particularly perhaps in 4Q as the Monza launches?

Antonio Picca Piccon -- Chief Financial Officer

I think it basically depends on the units we set, is just that. Nothing more. I think we described, what kind of vehicles we sold during the quarter and the volume impact comes out, out of that, as simple as that.

Ryan Brinkman -- JPMorgan -- Analyst

Okay, thank you. And then just finally from me. I thought to ask on China, I mean, clearly you've had a very big increase in sales there this year including on timing ahead of China effects, there is no evidence from what we can see of any slowing demand for your vehicles in the market? I know that trucks very differently than the mainstream vehicles, but just curious, what you are seeing there in terms of your order book? What you can disclose in terms of consumer confidence, et cetera, given a lot of the headlines that we see?

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, the business is quite strong. I mean in terms of our shipments to China, they have been some of flattered, because we have decreased the waiting list for the reasons I explained earlier. So, my sense is, coming into the second half, there will be a slow down. The key to China will be the Purosangue, which we're working on actively. And I think the advent of the Purosangue will finally give us a product that we can really penetrate China in a much better way.

Having said that, the SF90, I think will be an attractive model for China next year, because we get because of its hybrid feature we will get a significant tax benefit. So, we will have a bit more pricing flexibility in terms of the SF90 and I'm hoping that it will be a successful entry into China.

Ryan Brinkman -- JPMorgan -- Analyst

Great, thank you.

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Philippe Houchois from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Philippe Houchois -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Yes, good afternoon and thank you. I have a few questions. The first one is on F1, I think, you mentioned the Q3 margins might be a little weaker compared to last year. But Q3 is appearing normally, when you reverse some of the provisions that you've taken on F1 and unfortunately you might be able to take some of those provisions back, so unless you've answered already, I didn't quite catch that. Is that going to be part of the Q3 movement in provisions?

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

Philip, the comment was just about the spending for that, and year-over-year if it happened that reverse because of our Formula 1 championships goes, would not being a material difference.

Philippe Houchois -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Okay. And OK, you know, on different topic in a recent release Porsche, the car business not holding, mentioned that they're seeing an improvement in the demand for two-door sports cars in China, which has been kind of the weak part of the sports car market that the Chinese consumers want to keen on those cars. Is that something you see as well? Or, is it just naturally the comment from Porsche?

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, I think we're seeing it too, probably not to the extent the Porsche does, because they're in a different price segment. But certainly we have big hopes for the SF90. So, yes, clearly while the whole Chinese market is down quite significantly, the luxury segment appears not to have been really heard.

Philippe Houchois -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Okay. And then my last question, if I can is, I mean, I had discussions with your predecessor years ago, about external growth, other brands, et cetera, a comment that stayed with me was the fact he saw that Ferrari had looked at other brands in luxury or sports arena, which Ferrari was convinced they could do a much better job of running.

So, I don't want to use any names specifically, but would you be reaverse to looking at being involved in another brand externally or internally. And not necessary this having control of the brand, but something that you could do such a much instead of in the past, something you could be better at running. Any views on this?

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes, I have a strong view, which is, no.

Philippe Houchois -- Jefferies -- Analyst

No? Okay.

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

We have sufficient stuff on our plate, and I think focus is the name of the game here. And I think from a shareholder value perspective, focusing on our own business and growing it, is the best option.

Philippe Houchois -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Okay. But if I squeeze last one if. Having said that, if I look at your product portfolio, you outperformed quite a lot in the sports car, as you underperform, if you allow me to say that on the GT road cars. And I know you're going to address that in the next few years. But I'm just wondering is it from different to sell a GT compared to sports maybe a sports car is priced with horsepower and the GT is a different way of pricing it. Is there a different value proposition? Is there a particular challenge that I'm not aware of to actually rebalance the portfolio toward, maybe a bigger share, relative share of GT versus sports cars?

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

I think they obviously need to have different features and we're working on that. You're right sports cars is clearly our strength. But I have every confidence that we can come out with, through our Ferrari GT, you said a more versatile, more comfortable, less intimidating, which will enhance our ability to sell to new prospects.

Philippe Houchois -- Jefferies -- Analyst

All right. Okay, thank you very much.

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Stephen Reitman from Societe Generale. Please go ahead.

Stephen Reitman -- Societe Generale -- Analyst

Yes, good afternoon. I have two questions. The improvement the help you got in the second quarter from the FXX K EVO, is this an ongoing in the next quarters as well? I mean how many have you still got to deliver of this program?

And the second question, going back to your comment about the technical complexity of the SF90 Stradale, it is a range model. Can you give some indications of what you think volume could be on this vehicle? You said the demand has been very, very good. But are there any technical limitations, that means that you can't meddle that at same volume, let's say, of 812 Superfast and like that? Thank you.

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

In terms of the FXX K there are hardly any volumes left. And in terms of the SF90, I'm not going to give you a number in terms of volume. But clearly we are gearing up to manufacture to ensure that the waiting list doesn't go berserk. That's as far as I am willing to go.

Stephen Reitman -- Societe Generale -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. As there are no further questions at the moment, so Ms. Russo, please go ahead.

Nicoletta Russo -- Head, Investor Relations

Thank you everyone on the line. Please note the IR team will be soon available for any follow-up question you may have. We wish you a lovely day. Bye-bye.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Duration: 55 minutes

Call participants:

Nicoletta Russo -- Head, Investor Relations

Louis Camilleri -- Chief Executive Officer

Antonio Picca Piccon -- Chief Financial Officer

John Murphy -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Giulio Pescatore -- HSBC -- Analyst

Adam Jonas -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Martino de Ambroggi -- Equita -- Analyst

Michael Binetti -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Susy Tibaldi -- UBS -- Analyst

George Galliers -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Ryan Brinkman -- JPMorgan -- Analyst

Philippe Houchois -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Stephen Reitman -- Societe Generale -- Analyst

More RACE analysis

All earnings call transcripts

AlphaStreet Logo More

More From The Motley Fool

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

Motley Fool Transcribers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

This article was originally published on Fool.com