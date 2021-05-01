Ferrari NV Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $213.39 per share and the market cap of $53 billion, Ferrari NV stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Ferrari NV is shown in the chart below.


Ferrari NV Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued
Ferrari NV Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

Because Ferrari NV is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 1.2% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 9.39% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Ferrari NV has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.50, which is in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Ferrari NV at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Ferrari NV is fair. This is the debt and cash of Ferrari NV over the past years:

Ferrari NV Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued
Ferrari NV Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Ferrari NV has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $4 billion and earnings of $3.851 a share. Its operating margin of 21.10% better than 96% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Ferrari NV's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Ferrari NV over the past years:

Ferrari NV Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued
Ferrari NV Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Ferrari NV's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. Ferrari NV's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Ferrari NV's ROIC is 16.71 while its WACC came in at 3.49. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Ferrari NV is shown below:

Ferrari NV Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued
Ferrari NV Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

In conclusion, The stock of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. To learn more about Ferrari NV stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Security fears after BBC reveals Boris Johnson’s phone number can be found online

    A BBC report highlighting that Boris Johnson's mobile number could be found online was not "appropriate", a Home Office minister has suggested amid security concerns. The Prime Minister's number was at the bottom of a press release published in 2006 when he was a junior shadow minister. It is thought to have remained online for the past 15 years. The gossip newsletter Popbitch first discovered the document and dropped hints about Mr Johnson's phone number in its weekly email on Thursday. The BBC then ran a report about the story, sparking criticism from Victoria Atkins, the safeguarding minister. "I'm slightly surprised that a national broadcaster felt it appropriate to advertise the fact that that mobile phone is on the internet," she told Times Radio. Lord Ricketts, a former national security adviser, warned that "hundreds, if not thousands" of people could have the number, including hostile actors and criminal gangs with "sophisticated cyber capabilities". He said the easy availability of the number had put Mr Johnson at "increased risk" of snooping. But Ms Atkins insisted: "The Prime Minister, more than anyone, knows his responsibilities when it comes to national security." Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, leapt to Mr Johnson's defence, saying "all security protocols have been followed". He added that Mr Johnson was an "incredibly approachable individual" and people "feel they can relate to him, they can talk to him, they can tell him what's on their mind". In recent weeks, a row over the direct access foreign leaders and business tycoons have enjoyed to Mr Johnson via his mobile phone has engulfed Downing Street. Critics have described the phenomenon as "WhatsApp Government". The controversy was sparked by the revelation that both the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the entrepreneur Sir James Dyson had texted Mr Johnson last year to lobby him. The Telegraph reported earlier this month that Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, advised Mr Johnson to change his long-held phone number due to concerns about how widely known it was and the ability for individuals to lobby him. Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said the publication of the phone number online was a "security risk", adding: "I think a lot of people will be concerned, not just about who's got the number but who's been using it." Sir Richard Dearlove, a former head of MI6, said the security concerns over Mr Johnson's phone were "not a unique problem" due to the "nature of political life". Speaking before the reports about Mr Johnson's number being online emerged, the ex-intelligence chief told LBC: "Politicians and phones have always been a problem. Every single politician I have ever known, foreign and British, have used their phones in a way which probably is unwise." The Telegraph approached the BBC for comment.

  • More than 200 Seattle police officers have left the job over supposed ‘anti-police’ climate

    The Seattle Police Department chief is calling it a ‘staffing crisis’

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: A copy of Vice President Kamala Harris’ book is being given to every migrant child in a Long Beach facility housing unaccompanied minors who recently arrived at the border. THE FACTS: After the New York Post published a story that falsely claimed that migrant children were each receiving welcome kits with copies of Harris’ children's book, “Superheroes Are Everywhere,” the misinformation was picked up by other media outlets and spread quickly on social media.

  • Teens say anti-vaccine protesters heckled them while getting COVID shots in Oregon

    “Some of them were like little rhymes that said ‘Don’t get poked.’”

  • Biden's Pentagon says it's canceling all border wall projects paid for with money Trump took from the military

    One of Biden's first acts after taking office as president was to halt construction of the border wall.

  • Texas voters head back to polls after congressman's death

    The widow of a Texas congressman who died after contracting COVID-19 carried Donald Trump's endorsement into a special election Saturday, while Democrats and GOP critics of the former president hoped voters would instead send a surprising message to the rest of the U.S. The race has drawn only modest attention beyond Texas' 6th Congressional District, which includes the booming corridor between Dallas and Fort Worth. Trump waited until just days before the election to endorse Susan Wright, a GOP activist and widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first sitting member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

  • Prosecutor probed over Capitol riot interview leaves post

    The former acting U.S. attorney in Washington, who was under investigation over an interview to CBS’ “60 Minutes” about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, has left the Justice Department and can no longer be subject to any potential disciplinary action for the interview. Michael Sherwin is no longer an employee at the Department of Justice, agency spokesman Joshua Stueve said. Sherwin, who until recently was leading the investigation into the Jan. 6 riot, suggested during the interview that some of the rioters could face rarely used sedition charges, something he had suggested previously in several news conferences.

  • What does Disneyland look like after 412 days closed? Take a look at joyous reopening

    Disneyland had only closed a handful of times before, including in 1963 on a national day of mourning for President John F. Kennedy.

  • Beijing's campaign to rein in Tesla has begun, now experts say it has a limited time to sell cars before it gets canceled

    It's clear from state media that Beijing is trying to slow Tesla's growth to boost domestic rivals. Too bad Tesla desperately needs China's market.

  • Fact check: Fatality rate among fully vaccinated people who developed COVID-19 misleading, experts say

    An Instagram post claims COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated people is significantly higher compared to unvaccinated people. This is false.

  • Next major war will be 'very different,' U.S. defense secretary says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States needs to prepare for a potential future conflict bearing little resemblance to "the old wars" that have long consumed the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday in his first significant policy speech. Austin called for harnessing technological advances and better integrating military operations globally to "understand faster, decide faster and act faster." Critics say withdrawing from Afghanistan will not end the Asian country's internal conflict, extinguish the threat of terrorism or make experience from 20 years of counter-insurgency warfare irrelevant, as militant organizations like Islamic State spread around the world.

  • Pentagon preparing for Taliban attacks during US withdrawal

    The Pentagon is preparing for possible Taliban attacks on U.S. and coalition forces as they withdraw from Afghanistan, a prospect that complicates the outlook for winding down America's longest war. May 1 was the date all U.S. and other foreign forces were to have departed Afghanistan under a February 2020 deal between the Taliban and the Trump administration. As part of that agreement, the Taliban halted attacks on U.S. troops, and none has been killed since then.

  • Coronavirus: New variants are causing growing concern in Africa

    A lack of specialised genome sequencing is making it difficult to track new mutations in Africa.

  • Moderna Is Testing a New Version of Its COVID-19 Vaccine That Wouldn’t Require Ultra-Cold Storage

    Moderna says a new version of its COVID-19 vaccine could be refrigerator-stable for up to 3 months.

  • NFL DRAFT: 16 winners and losers from the first round

    The Jaguars, the Bears, and the Eagles were all big winners on night one of the NFL draft, while the Raiders and the Packers were losers.

  • The FBI investigation into Rudy Giuliani is focused on Trump's firing of the US ambassador to Ukraine, NYT says

    Federal agents are searching Giuliani's electronic devices for communications about Marie Yovanovitch's firing in 2019, The New York Times reported.

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • I tried working out like Gal Gadot and Brie Larson for 2 weeks, and found Wonder Woman has the better routine

    I tried the fitness routines Gal Gadot and Brie Larson used to get in superhero shape to see whether the DC or Marvel actress has the better regimen.

  • The Chicago cop who fatally shot a Latino man asked another officer to cuff him as he lay bleeding. The officer gave the man medical aid instead.

    Body-camera video shows the Chicago cop who shot Anthony Alvarez asked another officer to cuff the dying man. That officer provided aid instead.

  • Step Inside Miley Cyrus’s Beautifully Boisterous Los Angeles Home—Which Was Designed by Her Mom, Tish

    Alternately trippy and understated, the glamorous California property was created by Tish Cyrus and her design partner Mat Sanders