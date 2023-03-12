Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Is Aiming To Keep Up Its Impressive Returns

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Ferrari's (NYSE:RACE) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Ferrari, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = €1.2b ÷ (€7.8b - €2.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Ferrari has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a very respectable return and compared to the Auto industry average of 19% it's pretty much on par.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ferrari compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ferrari here for free.

What Can We Tell From Ferrari's ROCE Trend?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Ferrari. The company has employed 86% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 22%. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Ferrari's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Ferrari has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 121% return to those who've held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

If you want to continue researching Ferrari, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

