The 986-HP Ferrari SF90 Stradale Plug-In Hybrid Yanks Maranello Back Into Hypercar Race

Ferrari's latest hypercar, the SF90 Stradale is the brand's first-ever series-production plug-in hybrid.

Besides offering limited electric-only driving range, the SF90 packs 986 horsepower.

The SF90 Stradale also is Ferrari's first-ever all-wheel-drive sports car.

The least interesting aspect of Ferrari's all-new SF90 Stradale is that it's a plug-in hybrid with 16 miles of electric-only driving range. And even that's pretty noteworthy, given how the SF90 is Ferrari's first series-production plug-in hybrid, even if the Toyota Prius Prime smokes it in EV-only range (25 miles!). Other, spicier firsts and superlatives include the SF90 being the first-ever Ferrari sports car with all-wheel drive (apparently, the GTC4Lusso and its predecessor, the FF, didn't count), and the V-8 engine nestled in its mid-parts being the most powerful eight-cylinder Ferrari has ever built and installed in a road car.

That V-8 is 88-cc larger than Ferrari's current 3.9-liter V-8, making it a 4.0-liter unit, and puts down 769 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque on its own. Those figures mean this V-8 not only destroys the F8 Tributo's 710-hp 3.9-liter twin-turbo V-8, but makes 192 horsepower per liter of displacement, the highest specific output of any production Ferrari V-8 ever. Don't worry, we're not finished with the maximal statements with this car.

Three electric motors-two on the front axle and a third between the gas engine and the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission powering the rear axle-join the V-8 and are powered by a 7.9-kWh lithium-ion battery. Those electric motors combine for 217 horsepower, bringing the Ferrari's combined total to 986 horsepower. Eagle-eyed readers will note that the total output figure is simply the sum of the V-8's horsepower and the electric motors' horsepower.

Many might also have figured out that the SF90's electric-motor layout is similar to that in the Acura NSX; indeed, it is. Like the Acura, the Ferrari is capable of manipulating the speeds of its front two electric motors to deliver side-to-side torque vectoring across the front axle. When operating solely on electric power, the SF90 Stradale relies on the front motors to pull it along; on EV power, the car is capable of up to 84 mph, so long as the car isn't driven very hard (lateral acceleration of greater than 0.4 g will awaken the V-8). There is no reverse gear in the transmission-the front motors are simply spun backwards when the Ferrari needs to back up. The motor-generator unit stuffed between the gas engine and the transmission handles energy-recuperation duties, recapturing energy that otherwise would be lost while coasting or braking and sending it back to the battery pack.