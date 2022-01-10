Ferrari unveils new management team to face electrification challenge

MILAN (Reuters) - Ferrari unveiled on Monday details of leadership changes aimed at boosting technology and product exclusivity as the luxury sports car maker embraces electrification under new chief executive Benedetto Vigna.

Vigna, a tech industry veteran and a former top executive at chip maker STMicroelectronics, took the CEO role at the beginning of September with a task to drive Ferrari into the new era of cleaner, silent and interconnected mobility.

In one of Vigna's first major moves Ferrari last month said it was shaking up its leadership, with three top executives leaving the company, including Chief Technology Officer Michael Leiters.

"The new organizational structure will further foster innovation, optimise processes and increase collaboration both internally and with partners," Ferrari said in a statement.

As part of the top management overhaul, the company appointed Gianmaria Fulgenzi - a Ferrari staffer since 2002 and recently head of supply chain at its racing division - as chief product development officer.

Ernesto Lasalandra was hired from STMicroelectronics to become Ferrari's chief research and development officer, while Silvia Gabrielli, who joined Ferrari in 2019 from Microsoft, was appointed chief digital and data officer to boost "the digital transformation process throughout the company, ensuring more data driven and digitally focused processes."

