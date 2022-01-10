Ferrari unveils new management team to face electrification challenge

FILE PHOTO: Ferrari CEO Vigna before F1 race in Monza
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MILAN (Reuters) - Ferrari unveiled on Monday details of leadership changes aimed at boosting technology and product exclusivity as the luxury sports car maker embraces electrification under new chief executive Benedetto Vigna.

Vigna, a tech industry veteran and a former top executive at chip maker STMicroelectronics, took the CEO role at the beginning of September with a task to drive Ferrari into the new era of cleaner, silent and interconnected mobility.

In one of Vigna's first major moves Ferrari last month said it was shaking up its leadership, with three top executives leaving the company, including Chief Technology Officer Michael Leiters.

"The new organizational structure will further foster innovation, optimise processes and increase collaboration both internally and with partners," Ferrari said in a statement.

As part of the top management overhaul, the company appointed Gianmaria Fulgenzi - a Ferrari staffer since 2002 and recently head of supply chain at its racing division - as chief product development officer.

Ernesto Lasalandra was hired from STMicroelectronics to become Ferrari's chief research and development officer, while Silvia Gabrielli, who joined Ferrari in 2019 from Microsoft, was appointed chief digital and data officer to boost "the digital transformation process throughout the company, ensuring more data driven and digitally focused processes."

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EdTech Firm Fires 60,000 in Worst Cuts Since China Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. fired tens of thousands of employees, the biggest layoffs disclosed since China embarked on a wide-ranging crackdown on private enterprises more than a year ago. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in

  • Temperatures will approach -20°C in parts of Ontario as snow squalls persist

    Arctic air from the West has its sights set on Ontario in the coming days, with its coldest temperatures of the season so far. With it will come a prolonged snow squall event for Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, threatening travel with hefty amounts expected.

  • Proxy Voting: What Fund Investors Should Know About It—and How It Is Changing

    Giant asset-management firms wield great power, though individual investors are angling to have more of a voice.

  • Fed Hike Frenzy Sends Global Yields Surging Despite Growth Angst

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond yields are soaring globally in line with Treasuries as investors preparing for the first Federal Reserve interest-rate hike of the pandemic era set aside concern the outbreak will slow their already fragile economies.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omi

  • Online trading firm Plus500 expects annual profit to top market view

    Trading platforms have benefited ever since the pandemic took hold as more people traded online and market volatility increased in 2020. Plus500, which lets investors trade on complex financial instruments such as contracts for difference through its website and mobile app, expects to deliver a core profit of $387 million for the year ended Dec. 31, versus an annual core profit of $515.9 million reported in 2020. The London-listed company said its annual revenue came in about $718 million in the year ended Dec. 31, as compared with $872 million for the same period in 2020, with a 24% fall in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus the prior quarter.

  • Oil Swings as Supply Interruptions Fade, China Battles Omicron

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated after recording the biggest weekly gain in a month as supplies returned in Libya and Kazakhstan, and investors tracked China’s handling of its first community spread of omicron.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in South Africa Poi

  • JPMorgan to boost Asia private banking headcount by over 100 this year - sources

    JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to boost its private banking business headcount in Asia by more than 100 this year, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, joining its peers in a push to grab a bigger share of the region's wealth. About a fifth of its new hires will focus on clients in mainland China, the people added, which is among the fastest growing wealth markets globally despite an unprecedented regulatory crackdown that has clouded its economic prospects. The Wall Street bank has already expanded aggressively in Asia in 2021 with 42 new joiners based in Hong Kong to cover mainland clients, bringing the total number of people on its mainland China team to 80, one of the sources said.

  • Plainfield’s school board has never had a Latinx president, until now

    Josely Castro, a Plainfield High School graduate who studied at Rutgers and The New School, is of Mexican and Salvadoran descent.

  • Councilman Hope elected to Energy Communities Alliance leadership

    City of Oak Ridge Councilman Chuck Hope has been unanimously elected to the Energy Communities Alliance (ECA) Executive Board of Directors.

  • Movers & Shakers: Hopedale's Brandt Wajda joins Commodore Builders in Boston

    Hopedale resident Brandt Wajda has been hired at Commodore Builders in Boston.

  • Purdue Northwest names new dean of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences

    Anne E. Gregory has been named the next dean of the College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences at Purdue University Northwest.