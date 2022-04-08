Ferrero recalls some Kinder chocolates from U.S. over salmonella fears

Kinder chocolate eggs are seen on display in a supermarket in Islamabad
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

(Reuters) - Italian confectionary group Ferrero has voluntarily recalled some of its Kinder chocolates from the American shelves for a potential link with salmonella contamination.

Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket are being recalled because they were manufactured in a facility where salmonella was detected, Ferrero North America said on Thursday.

The voluntarily recall comes after Ferrero recalled its Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs from the UK stores earlier this week, adding that the affected chocolate was manufactured in Belgium and the recall may be extended to other countries.

"While there are no reports of illness in the United States to date, Ferrero is voluntarily recalling the products out of an abundance of caution due to reported cases of salmonella in consumers that consumed products in Europe that were manufactured at the same facility," the statement said.

Europe's health agency European Centre for Disease prevention and Control have already started investigating dozens of reported and suspected cases of salmonella linked with eating chocolate in at least nine countries.

The salmonella bacteria can cause serious and severe infections, especially in children or elderly people and others with weak immune system.

Probable or confirmed cases on Salmonella linked with eating chocolates has been found in Britain, France, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Recommended Stories

  • More Downgrades; Pimco Eyes Stronger Firms: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Times China Holdings Ltd. and Redsun Properties Group Ltd. both saw their credit ratings downgraded by Moody’s Investors Service Thursday, underscoring the continued liquidity squeeze plaguing China’s property sector. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps San

  • Tencent Cut Compensation for CEO Ma, President Lau in 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. cut the bonuses and overall compensation for its top two executives for 2021, a year in which the internet giant navigated Beijing’s crackdown on the private sector and saw its share price tumble.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps San

  • U.K. Joining Salaries Rise at Fastest Rate Since at Least 1997

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. companies are raising starting salaries at the fastest pace on record as worsening labor shortages hand workers unprecedented bargaining power.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIn a survey published Friday,

  • Dollar inches up to new two-year peak, set for best week in four

    The dollar extended a squeeze higher on Friday, reaching a new near two-year peak against a basket of peers and a one-month high versus the euro, supported by the prospect of a more aggressive pace of Federal Reserve interest rates hikes. The index is up 1.2% this week, which would be its biggest advance in one month, backed by hawkish remarks from several Federal Reserve policy makers who are calling for a faster pace of interest rate increases to curb rapid inflation.

  • No peace for emerging market currencies as mighty U.S. dollar reigns: Reuters poll

    Most emerging market currencies will continue to struggle against the mighty dollar over the coming year as the U.S. Federal Reserve finally delivers expected aggressive policy tightening, according to a Reuters poll of FX strategists. Central banks in emerging market economies have been bracing for this for months by hiking their benchmark interest rates. Minutes from the Fed's March meeting showed officials had generally agreed to trim the central bank's balance sheet by $95 billion a month, providing a major boost to the greenback which was already riding high.

  • Oil headed for 3% weekly fall on emergency stocks release

    Oil prices inched up on Friday but were set to fall around 3% for the week after consuming countries agreed to release 240 million barrels of oil from emergency stocks to help offset disrupted Russian supply. Brent crude futures rose 13 cents, or 0.1% to $100.71 a barrel at 0139 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures advanced 35 cents, or 0.4%, to $96.38 a barrel. Analysts said the emergency oil release, amounting to about 1 million barrels per day from May to the end of the year, might cap price rises in the short term, but would not fully cover volumes lost from Russia due to sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation".

  • Australia's Graincorp raises profit view on Ukraine conflict-led shortage

    Graincorp said on Friday it expects underlying profit for fiscal 2022 to be around 2.5 times that of last year, as the Australian agribusiness firm benefits from supply constraints due to the Ukraine war, sending its shares to a record high. Australia, the world's sixth-largest wheat exporter, is set to ship a record volume this year as buyers look for suppliers to replace cargoes from Russia and Ukraine. Shares of Graincorp soared as much as 8.9% to A$9.46, their highest ever.

  • Mexico Supreme Court Rejects Only Parts of AMLO's Electricity Law

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s electricity law survived a Supreme Court ruling Thursday, but justices weakened key parts of his plan to return control of the power market to state hands.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply

  • Indian giant Tata takes on Amazon and Ambani's Jio with super app Tata Neu

    The Indian conglomerate Tata Group, a $103 billion company whose business spans multiple industries from salt and software to telecom and steel, is ready to embrace consumer technology. The 154-year-old giant has been working – and internally testing – its audacious plan to offer a range of services from e-commerce and grocery to hotel stays in one app to take on the likes of Walmart-owned Flipkart, Amazon and Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms. The culmination of years of effort, the "super app" Tata Neu rolled out to the public on Thursday.

  • I was allowed to transition at 18 without question – but I regretted it

    The debate about trans identities and gender dysphoria has become very polarised – even for those of us who have lived through it.

  • 'We must adapt': CDC defends new isolation guidance amid omicron surge

    CDC defends Covid isolation guidelines amid omicron variant surge.

  • A Different Kind of Bloodbath

    Proekt's latest investigation found that Russian President Putin is possibly quite sick--at least quite concerned about his health and perhaps pre-occupied with aging.

  • Sugar substitutes may interfere with liver’s ability to detoxify, researchers say

    Study found two non-nutritive sweeteners could affect liver’s metabolism of blood pressure meds, antibiotics, and antidepressants

  • A New COVID-19 Mystery

    To many people’s surprise — including mine — new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have not begun to rise. Over the past two weeks, they have held roughly steady, falling about 1%, even as the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant of omicron has become the dominant form of COVID-19 in the U.S. Across much of Europe, by contrast, cases surged last month after BA.2 began spreading there, and many experts expected a similar pattern here. That hasn’t happened. “It has not taken off,” Michael Osterholm, a Unive

  • 'COVID is not a cold' - Germany U-turns on ending mandatory isolation

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will not end mandatory isolation for most people who catch COVID-19, the health minister said on Wednesday, reversing course after concerns were raised that lifting quarantine restrictions would suggest the pandemic was over. Under the existing rules, people with COVID must isolate for at least seven days. Lauterbach suggested last week a shift to a voluntary five-day period of self-isolation with the recommendation of a COVID test at the end of that time.

  • The Current COVID-19 Booster-Shot Strategy is Not Sustainable, Says FDA's Expert Panel

    The agency’s expert panel met to outline a more systematic way of approaching COVID-19 vaccination and boosting

  • Gov. DeSantis signs bill changing nursing home staffing requirements, visitation rules

    Florida’s changes to nursing homes, signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis Wednesday, are already drawing criticism.

  • Will BA.2 cause another COVID-19 surge? Here are 7 ways to prepare

    The BA.2 variant is now responsible for more than 70% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. Here's what to know and how to prepare for another possible surge.

  • People Are Sharing Long-Held Habits They Developed In Childhood That They Later Realized Held A Much Deeper Meaning

    "I only realized this year that most people don't do this."View Entire Post ›

  • Mark Wahlberg says he drank glasses of olive oil to get ready for new role

    The star said the diet, which included drinking straight olive oil, was anything but fun.