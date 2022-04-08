Ferrero suspends operations at Belgium plant amid salmonella investigation

(Reuters) - Italian confectionary group Ferrero said on Friday it has suspended operations at its plant in Arlon, Belgium, after Europe's health agency began an investigation into dozens of cases of salmonella potentially linked to the company's chocolates.

The company also said there were internal inefficiencies, creating delays in retrieving and sharing information in a timely manner.

Ferrero, which has recalled several batches of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs and other products from shelves in Spain, Britain, Ireland and United States, said more products made at the Arlon plant are being recalled.

The Arlon plant accounts for around 7% of total volumes of Kinder products made globally on a yearly basis, Ferrero added.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

