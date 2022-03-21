Ferretti launches Hong Kong IPO to raise up to $301 million – term sheet

An employee works on a yacht at the Ferretti's shipyard in Sarnico
Scott Murdoch
·1 min read

By Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Italian luxury yacht maker Ferretti S.p.A launched a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) on Monday to raise up to $301 million, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed, despite ongoing volatility in global equities markets.

The shares will be priced at HK$21.82 to HK$28.24 each, the term sheet showed.

Ferretti did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The company will sell 83.58 million shares in the deal which is going ahead even though markets remain choppy because of the Russia and Ukraine war and rising interest rates in the United States.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index has see-sawed in the past week but remains down nearly 9% for the year.

The value of Hong Kong IPOs in the first quarter has tumbled to $837.4 million from $11 billion at the same time in 2021, Refinitiv data showed.

Ferretti is confident the luxury boat sector is immune from a downturn in spending as a result of weaker global economic confidence.

Five Chinese cornerstone investors have subscribed for $129.5 million worth of stock in the deal, the term sheet showed.

The final price of the shares is due to be set on Friday and the stock will start trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on March 31.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • Foxconn 'basically' resumes normal operations in China's Shenzhen

    Major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn has "basically" resumed normal operations at its most important campuses in the Chinese city of Shenzhen after disruptions caused by COVID-19 outbreaks, the company said on Monday. The world's largest contract electronics maker said on Wednesday it had restarted some production and operations at its Shenzhen campuses after arranging for some staff to live and work in a bubble, an arrangement requested by the local government as it battles the spread of COVID-19. The company said in a statement that according to a government notice, it has "basically resumed normal work order and production operations" at its major campuses such as in the city's Longhua and Guanlan districts.

  • Oil climbs on pressure from Ukraine conflict, tight market

    Oil prices jumped $2 on Monday as Ukrainian forces dug in against heavy Russian attacks, while major oil producers reported they are struggling to produce their allotted quotas under a supply agreement. Brent crude futures climbed $1.96, or 1.8%, to $109.89 a barrel at 0039 GMT, adding to a 1.2% rise last Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $2.09, or 2%, to $106.79, extending a 1.7% jump last Friday.

  • Treasuries Stumble Near 2% at Short End Even With a Hawkish Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Momentum toward higher yields has stalled in the world’s biggest bond market, underscoring how rapidly traders priced in the hawkish message delivered by the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackU.S. Covid-19 Infections Likely to Rise Again, F

  • White House to Meet With Exxon, Other Firms on Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration will brief banks, energy companies and other firms Monday on the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackU.S. Covid-19 Infections Likely to Rise Again, Fauci SaysTr

  • Usurping Dollar’s Dominance an Impossible Task, Fund Giants Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Dethroning the dollar is easier said than done.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackU.S. Covid-19 Infections Likely to Rise Again, Fauci SaysThat’s the conclusion of investors after Washington’s freeze of Russia’s dollar holdings created fresh impetus among c

  • 3 Things Warren Buffett Is Doing in This Dismal Market That You Should Do Too

    Warren Buffett turned 91 on Aug. 30, 2021. Through the years, Buffett has survived and thrived during multiple market sell-offs. Here are three things that he's doing in this dismal market that you probably should do too.

  • Stocks Steady, U.S. Futures Retreat as Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures slipped Monday and Asian stocks were steady as crude oil jumped and investors monitored ongoing diplomatic efforts to bring an end to Russia’s almost month-old war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackU.S. Covid-19 Infections Li

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • S&P slashed Russia’s debt to junk and says there are already 30 corporate ‘fallen angels’ as a result of the war. Here are 5 charts that show the hit to ‘Russia Inc’s’ creditworthiness

    Far-reaching sanctions have battered Russia's economy and thrown the future of its biggest companies into doubt. And investors are taking no chances.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret not Buying on the Dip

    A more than 20% decline in the Nasdaq is your open invitation to buy these income stocks, which are yielding between 4% and 11.2%.

  • The stock market faces a lost decade of zero returns through 2031, according to Stifel's chief equity strategist. Here's how investors should prepare.

    "Buy and hold is the ideal strategy in the bull phases, but in the down phases, being in the index is not going to generate a positive return."

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • U.S. Response to Russia's Hypersonic Weapons is Counting on These Companies

    With the first claimed use of a hypersonic weapon by Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, attention is again focusing on defense contractors in the U.S. that are trying to develop their own. Among U.S. defense contractors notable for their efforts are Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman and Raytheon .

  • Take Aggressive NVIDIA Profits

    The chip giant posted outstanding gains last week, lifting more than 25% to a four-week high.

  • The Stock Market Just Had Its Best Week Since 2020. Enjoy It While It Lasts.

    The S&P 500 added 6% in what one strategist called a bear-market cease-fire rally. Don’t expect the good news—and high prices—to last.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Working on Master Plan 3. The Stock Is Jumping.

    A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be helping the stock. All it says is “working on Master Plan Part 3,” but people who follow the electric-vehicle company know exactly what Musk is talking about. Part 3 of the master plan would follow Part Deux, published in 2016, and Part 1, written by Musk in 2006.

  • This Growth Stock Near Its 1-Year Low Has 93% Upside, According to Wall Street

    One stock trading a lot cheaper today is Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD). Goosehead is in the business of selling insurance through its corporate-owmned offices as well as through franchisees. The company began selling out of its corporate offices and then used this knowledge to take the business to the next level, expanding through franchise agreements in 2012.

  • Elon Musk Has Billions, but Still Took Out Mortgages. Here's Why

    Elon Musk has founded Tesla, SpaceX, and a number of other companies. In fact, Musk reportedly took out a combined total of $61 million in mortgages in 2018 for several properties in Bel Air and the Bay Area. This included $50 million in new mortgage debt, as well as a refinance loan that he used to repay a mortgage that he had used to purchase a property in 2017.

  • Oil Prices Are Surging⁠—and Pipeline Stock Dividends Are Rising. Here’s How to Play It.

    Energy infrastructure stocks should benefit from rising domestic oil production. ETFs and individual stocks yield up to 8%.

  • The IRS already has all your income tax data – so why do Americans still have to file their taxes?

    The government could toss the 1040 in the trash. Kameleon007iStock via Getty ImagesDoing taxes in the U.S. is notoriously complicated and costly. And it gets even worse when there are delays and backlogs, making it especially hard to reach the Internal Revenue Service for assistance. But to me this raises an important question: Why should taxpayers have to navigate the tedious, costly tax filing system at all? The case for a ‘simple return’ In 1985, President Ronald Reagan promised a “return-fre