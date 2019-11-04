Ferretti’s Sporty 120-Foot Superyacht Was Just Named ‘Best Power Yacht’ at Fort Lauderdale 2019

Click here to read the full article.

When the Ferretti Group’s Custom Line 120 first hit the water back in 2018, it certainly made a splash. The superyacht’s sharp profile coupled with its impressive size rendered it a hit at both Cannes Yachting Festival and Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show alike. Now the 120-foot planing model—known as Vista Blue—is getting the (formal) recognition it deserves, snapping up the “Best Power Yacht” award at FLIBS 2019.

The Design and Leadership Awards, now in their 29th edition, are organized every year by the International Superyacht Society and aim to recognize the very best in marine innovation. Last Thursday, Vista Blue earned her spot at the top of the 78-foot to 130-foot category thanks to high scores in seaworthiness, comfort, safety and customization. The vessel was also among the finalists in the 130-foot to 213-foot category, a testament to its popularity.

More from Robb Report

“If there is a yacht that deserves this recognition, it is the Custom Line 120, which for us represents having met a real challenge,” chief commercial officer of the Ferretti Group Stefano de Vivo said. “In fact, during the design phase, we deliberately chose to focus on innovation and design.”

Ferretti Custom Line 120 More

Indeed, the 120 is the first Custom Line to be penned by Francesco Paszkowski—a renowned Italian designer who has previously been a driving force behind brands like Baglietto. De Vivo said the Paszkowski-designed line combines “the style and elements of automotive design and residential architecture.” A pastiche of sorts, the taut lines which run from the stern to the hull are a nod to supercars and modern aircraft, while the spacious interiors are like that of a contemporary, luxury hotel property.

The vessel features a well-appointed master suite, four en suite staterooms—two VIPs and two singles—plus four forward cabins for the crew. The 1,100-square-foot deck is rife with creature comforts, including lounges, sun beds, a central hot tub and alfresco dining area, while the two water-level garages are stocked with tenders and all kinds of toys.

Ferretti Custom Line 120 More

Aside from design and comfort, the sporty superyacht was also recognized for its seaworthiness. This is demonstrated in the unique hull design which promises reduced resistance, as well as its stand-out cruising capabilities. Vista Blue is powered by a pair of MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines which can hit a top speed of 25 knots, but when sitting at the “economical cruising speed” of 11 knots, the superyacht has a range up to 1100 nautical miles.

All in all, the accolade reaffirms what most of us already knew a year ago: the Custom Line 120 is a force to be reckoned with.

Check out more pictures of the vessel below:

Ferretti Custom Line 120 More