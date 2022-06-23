Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) drops to UK£856m and insiders who purchased earlier this year lose another US$69k

Insiders who bought US$114k worth of Ferrexpo plc's (LON:FXPO) stock at an average buy price of US$3.67 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 7.4% decrease in the stock. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$45k, which is not what they expected.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Ferrexpo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Group COO James North made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£59k worth of shares at a price of UK£3.81 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£1.46). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Ferrexpo insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Ferrexpo Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Ferrexpo insiders own about UK£433m worth of shares (which is 51% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ferrexpo Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Ferrexpo shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Ferrexpo insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Ferrexpo has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

