Ferris Bueller's Day Off actor drives White House press pool around

He may be known for his role as Cameron Frye in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, but Doug Stephens from Speed is hitting the road again.

Actor Alan Ruck was spotted driving for the White House press pool in California on Monday night. The staff did not realize who their volunteer driver was until Pat Ward of Fox News told the driver that he sounded "just like actor Alan Ruck," only to find out that their driver was in fact Ruck.

"Super nice guy, got a kick out of running all the red lights," Ward wrote on Twitter.

Ruck is reportedly friends with a staffer who helped coordinate logistics for Biden's motorcade trip. The staffer asked Ruck if he wanted to drive in the presidential motorcade. Ruck "figured why not" and drove the reporters across California, according to the Hill.

Ruck will reprise his role as Conner Roy in the third season of the HBO series Succession, which will premiere next month, per the outlet.

Ruck drove in Biden's motorcade as part of the president's visit to California in support of Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, the eve of California's recall election.

Should Newsom be recalled from office, it will open the door for other candidates to take his place. Gubernatorial hopefuls include talk show host Larry Elder and Olympic champion-turned-reality television star Caitlyn Jenner.

