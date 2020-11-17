Ferroelectric Memory GmbH (FMC) Raises $20 Million to Accelerate Next-Generation Memory for AI, IoT, Edge Computing, and Data Center Applications

Strong investor syndicate will enable FMC to accelerate commercialization of its disruptive non-volatile ferroelectric memory technology for a broad set of memory and compute applications

DRESDEN, Germany, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferroelectric Memory GmbH (FMC), the ferroelectric hafnium oxide technology leader, today announced that it has completed a $20 million Series B funding. The round of financing was led by the new investors M Ventures and imec.xpand, with participation of SK hynix, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, and TEL Venture Capital. The lead investor of Series A eCapital also participated in this round. The new set of investors aims to support FMC throughout the whole semiconductor value chain to bring FMC's advanced ferroelectric memory technology to market. The company plans to expand its team in Dresden, as well as to start international expansion, including into the US and Asian markets.

"The rise of AI, IoT, Big Data, and 5G are demanding next-generation memory solutions that enable superior speed and ultra-low power consumption, while being compatible with leading-edge CMOS logic processes guaranteeing reduced manufacturing costs," said Ali Pourkeramati, CEO of FMC. "We have strong interest from customers and development partners for our advantages in fast access, program and erase speed, best-in-class ultra-low energy budget, ease-of-integration into existing manufacturing processes, and low manufacturing costs. This funding will speed up the commercialization of our ferroelectric field-effect transistor (FeFET) and capacitor (FeCAP) technology into exponentially increasing markets in the AI, IoT, embedded memory, and high-performance stand-alone data center sectors."

FMC has already made significant progress in the development of its non-volatile memory technology promising to offer superior performance compared with state-of-the-art and emerging memory solutions. It is currently working closely with major semiconductor companies, as well as with foundries in the US, Europe, and Asia.

Technological Advantages

FMC's memory technology uses the ferroelectric properties of crystalline hafnium oxide (HfO 2 ). HfO 2 in its amorphous form is already the gate insulator material of every CMOS transistor ranging from planar to FinFET. FMC's patent-protected technology makes it simple to transform amorphous HfO 2 into crystalline ferroelectric HfO 2 . This way, every standard CMOS transistor and capacitor can be turned into a non-volatile memory cell, a ferroelectric field-effect transistor (FeFET) or capacitor (FeCAP).

In addition to its high speed, ultra-low power, CMOS logic compatibility, reduced manufacturing cost, and extreme temperature stability, FMC's technology provides complete magnetic immunity and high radiation resistance. FeFETs and FeCAPs can be integrated into CMOS production lines using existing equipment without the need for extra capital expenditures.

About Ferroelectric Memory GmbH (FMC)

FMC has developed the most advanced ferroelectric hafnium oxide memory technology to deliver leading-edge non-volatile memory for future electronics and computing innovation. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is currently working with major semiconductor companies for its embedded and stand-alone memory solution. Its ferroelectric field-effect transistor (FeFET) and capacitor (FeCAP) technology is simple to integrate, fast, low-power, and scalable, and has high endurance with decades of data retention, suitable for a broad range of AI, IoT, edge, data center, and embedded applications.

