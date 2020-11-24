Ferroglobe Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Sales of $262.7 million; Net loss of $(46.8) million; Adjusted EBITDA of $22.2 million
Q3 sales of $262.7 million compared to $250.0 million in Q2 2020, and $381.7 million in Q3 2019
Adjusted EBITDA of $22.2 million compared to $22.4 million in Q2 2020 and $(7.2) million in Q3 2019
Q3 net loss of $(46.8) million compared to $(14.0) million in Q2 2020, and $(140.1) million in Q3 2019. Q3 net loss includes a property, plant and equipment impairment charge of $34.3 million
Gross debt of $442 million at the end of Q3 2020, compared to $451 million at the end of Q2 2020
Positive operating cash flow of $23.0 million, partially offset by the senior unsecured notes coupon payment of $(16.4) million and partial ABL paydown of $(7.8) million
Successful refinancing of the prior accounts receivable securitization program on October 2, 2020 with the signing of a new factoring program, providing an improvement in financial terms and cash release at closing
LONDON, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announced results for the third quarter of 2020.
Q3 2020 Earnings Highlights
In Q3 2020, Ferroglobe posted a net loss of $(46.8) million, or $(0.28) per share on a fully diluted basis. On an adjusted basis, the Q3 2020 net loss was $(9.3) million, or $(0.14) per share on a fully diluted basis.
Q3 2020 reported EBITDA was $(12.2) million, down from $22.1 million in the prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, Q3 2020 EBITDA was $22.2 million, down slightly from Q2 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $22.4 million. The Company reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.5% for Q3 2020, compared to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.0% for Q2 2020.
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
$,000 (unaudited)
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
Sales
$
262,673
$
250,004
$
381,745
$
823,899
$
1,238,615
Net (loss) profit
$
(46,834
)
$
(14,035
)
$
(140,139
)
$
(109,927
)
$
(212,351
)
Diluted EPS
$
(0.28
)
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.83
)
$
(0.63
)
$
(1.23
)
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to the parent
$
(9,332
)
$
(11,064
)
$
(16,084
)
$
(58,108
)
$
(60,200
)
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
(0.14
)
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.35
)
$
(0.36
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
22,231
$
22,413
$
(7,210
)
$
27,027
$
1,152
Adjusted EBITDA margin
8.5
%
9.0
%
-1.9
%
3.3
%
0.1
%
Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The third quarter results are a confirmation of the swift actions we have been taking throughout the year to address the unpredictable circumstances created by COVID-19. By aligning our cost structure with changes in market conditions this quarter’s financial performance remained stable.” Dr. Levi added, “We continue to seek ways to bolster our agility in the face of the pandemic to ensure the company is well capitalized and positioned for a market recovery. Our new strategic plan focuses on elements within our control and aims to improve our overall competitiveness. During the quarter we made significant progress setting the foundation throughout the organization and have started on the execution of specific initiatives across various functional areas.”
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
Cash generated from operations during Q3 2020 was $23.0 million, including $33 million in respect the sale of CO2 emission rights.
Working capital increased by $33 million, from $321 million as of June 30, 2020 to $354 million at September 30, 2020. The increase is mainly driven by a reduction in accounts payable and strengthening of the Euro relative to the US Dollar.
Gross debt was $442 million as of September 30, 2020, down from $451 million as of June 30, 2020, primarily as a result of the senior unsecured notes coupon payment and partial ABL paydown, partially offset by COVID-19 funding supported by local governments in France and Canada.
Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Given the challenging market backdrop and lingering uncertainty we remain focused on cash generation and preservation. We are making adjustments throughout the business to ensure a sustainable level of cash to support our operations and have managed this through a number of initiatives, including a successful refinancing of the prior accounts receivables securitization program. At the same time we continued to reduce our debt balance during the quarter.” Ms. García-Cos added, “The new strategic plan supports our focus on further cost reduction and improvement in cash conversion, while accelerating the Company’s return to profitability.”
COVID-19
Since January 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has spread to various jurisdictions where the Company does business. The Company has been monitoring the evolving situation, and consequent emerging risk. Among other steps, the Company has implemented a coronavirus crisis management team, which has been meeting regularly to ensure the Company and its subsidiaries take appropriate action to protect all employees and ensure business continuity.
During the third quarter demand for our products was adversely impacted by COVID-19. It is difficult to forecast all the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and such impacts might have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition. The Company is continuously evaluating how evolving customer demand and sales price evolution stand to affect the Company’s business and results in the next twelve months.
In connection with the preparation of our consolidated financial statements, we conducted an evaluation as to whether there were conditions and events, considered in the aggregate, which raise substantial doubt as to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern in the one year period after the date of the issuance of these interim financial statements. For this interim financial statement, the evaluation was updated. Given the speed and frequency of continuously evolving developments with respect to this pandemic and the uncertainties this may bring for the Company and the demand for its products, it is difficult to forecast the level of trading activity and hence cash flow in the next twelve months. Developing a reliable estimate of the potential impact on the results of operations and cash flow at this time is difficult as markets and industries react to the pandemic and the measures implemented in response to it, but our downside scenario analysis supports an expectation that the Company will have cash headroom to continue to operate throughout the next twelve months.
Additionally, the indenture governing the senior unsecured notes includes provisions which, in the event of a change of control, would require the Company to offer to redeem the outstanding senior unsecured notes at a cash purchase price equal to 101% of the principal amount of the senior unsecured notes, plus any accrued and unpaid interest. Based on the provisions cited above, a change of control as defined in the indenture is unlikely to occur, but the matter it is not within the Company’s control. If a change of control were to occur, the Company may not have sufficient financial resources available to satisfy all of its obligations. Management is pursuing additional sources of financing to increase liquidity to fund operations.
Subsequent events
On October 2, 2020, the Company signed a factoring agreement, replacing the prior accounts receivables securitization program. At closing, there was cash release of $19.7 million from restricted cash relating to a special purpose vehicle under prior securitization program.
On November 1, 2020, the Company announced the appointment of Thomas Wiesner as Chief Legal Officer. Subsequently, Mr. Wiesner was also appointed as the Secretary to the Board of Directors.
On November 16, 2020, the Tribunal Superior de Justicia of Galicia dismissed FerroAtlántica’s claim of petition to separate the metallurgical plants of Cee and Dumbria from the related hydroelectric power plants. According to applicable law, this judgment can be appealed before the Spanish Supreme Court.
Discussion of Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Company has concluded that there are indications for potential impairment of goodwill property, plant and equipment and deferred tax assets. During the third quarter, the Company registered an impairment relating to the Niagara Falls facility as there are no plans to restart production. The Company is conducting, the rest of its impairment analysis and as such further material impairment relating to goodwill and/or the remaining property, plant and equipment and deferred tax assets could be identified and recorded subsequently. The financial results presented for the third quarter and year to date as of September 30, 2020 are unaudited and may be subsequently adjusted for items including impairment of goodwill and/or property, plant and equipment.
Sales
Sales for Q3 2020 were $262.7 million, an increase of 5.1% compared to $250.0 million in Q2 2020. For Q3 2020, total shipments were up 3.5% and the average selling price was down 0.1% compared with Q2 2020.
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Change
September 30, 2019
Change
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
Change
Shipments in metric tons:
Silicon Metal
51,215
47,884
7.0
%
60,225
-15.0
%
152,420
176,578
-13.7
%
Silicon-based Alloys
42,449
39,479
7.5
%
69,879
-39.3
%
142,860
230,944
-38.1
%
Manganese-based Alloys
53,980
55,290
-2.4
%
93,996
-42.6
%
182,995
297,221
-38.4
%
Total shipments*
147,644
142,653
3.5
%
224,100
-34.1
%
478,275
704,743
-32.1
%
Average selling price ($/MT):
Silicon Metal
$
2,248
$
2,215
1.5
%
$
2,175
3.3
%
$
2,225
$
2,284
-2.6
%
Silicon-based Alloys
$
1,534
$
1,537
-0.2
%
$
1,490
3.0
%
$
1,510
$
1,582
-4.6
%
Manganese-based Alloys
$
1,009
$
1,088
-7.2
%
$
1,140
-11.5
%
$
1,019
$
1,167
-12.7
%
Total*
$
1,590
$
1,591
-0.1
%
$
1,527
4.1
%
$
1,550
$
1,583
-2.1
%
Average selling price ($/lb.):
Silicon Metal
$
1.02
$
1.00
1.5
%
$
0.99
3.3
%
$
1.01
$
1.04
-2.6
%
Silicon-based Alloys
$
0.70
$
0.70
-0.2
%
$
0.68
3.0
%
$
0.68
$
0.72
-4.6
%
Manganese-based Alloys
$
0.46
$
0.49
-7.2
%
$
0.52
-11.5
%
$
0.46
$
0.53
-12.7
%
Total*
$
0.72
$
0.72
0.0
%
$
0.69
4.1
%
$
0.70
$
0.72
-2.1
%
* Excludes by-products and other
Sales Prices & Volumes By Product
During Q3 2020, total product average selling prices decreased by 0.1% versus Q2 2020. Q3 average selling prices of silicon metal increased 1.5%, silicon-based alloys prices decreased 0.2%, and manganese-based alloys prices decreased 7.2%.
Sales volumes in Q3 declined by 3.5% versus the prior quarter. Q3 sales volumes of silicon metal increased 7.0%, silicon-based alloys increased 7.5%, and manganese-based alloys decreased 2.4% versus Q2 2020.
Cost of Sales
Cost of sales was $166.2 million in Q3 2020, an increase from $153.3 million in the prior quarter. Cost of sales as a percentage of sales increased to 63.3% in Q3 2020 versus 61.3% for Q2 2020, the increase is mainly due to higher sales volume, lower sales prices, higher energy prices in Europe, lower fixed cost absorption due to decreased production levels and the negative impact of a planned plant shutdown in Spain.
Other Operating Expenses
Other operating expenses amounted to $26.9 million in Q3 2020, a decrease from $36.0 million in the prior quarter. This decrease is primarily attributable to a reduction in consultant fees and removal of the financial liabilities registered in Photosil by $5 million.
Net Loss Attributable to the Parent
In Q3 2020, net loss attributable to the Parent was $47.3 million, or $(0.28) per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to the Parent of $12.1 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share in Q2 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA
In Q3 2020, adjusted EBITDA was $22.2 million, or 8.5% of sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $22.4 million, or 9.0% of sales in Q2 2020, primarily due to price stability and higher costs incurred in Q3 2020.
Conference Call
Ferroglobe management will review the third quarter during a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 24, 2020.
The dial-in number for participants in the United States is 8772935491 (conference ID 9939707). International callers should dial +1 9144958526 (conference ID 9939707). Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/itnuz76f
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.
Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.
All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.
Non-IFRS Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net profit, adjusted profit per share, working capital and net debt, are non-IFRS financial metrics that, we believe, are pertinent measures of Ferroglobe’s success. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
Sales
$
262,673
$
250,004
$
381,745
$
823,899
$
1,238,615
Cost of sales
(166,231
)
(153,291
)
(277,692
)
(562,882
)
(899,492
)
Other operating income
7,598
10,160
13,215
25,526
41,766
Staff costs
(56,329
)
(48,912
)
(72,536
)
(160,338
)
(221,651
)
Other operating expense
(26,896
)
(35,953
)
(50,060
)
(102,915
)
(166,901
)
Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs
(26,524
)
(27,459
)
(29,591
)
(82,651
)
(90,165
)
Impairment losses
(34,269
)
—
(174,018
)
(34,269
)
(175,353
)
Other gain (loss)
1,212
85
(3,774
)
625
(3,896
)
Operating (loss) profit
(38,766
)
(5,365
)
(212,711
)
(93,005
)
(277,077
)
Net finance expense
(13,985
)
(16,693
)
(16,491
)
(47,162
)
(45,361
)
Financial derivatives (loss) gain
—
—
2,913
3,168
3,882
Exchange differences
13,157
2,633
(5,083
)
18,226
(1,482
)
(Loss) profit before tax
(39,594
)
(19,425
)
(231,372
)
(118,773
)
(320,038
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
(1,841
)
5,390
14,322
14,245
27,422
(Loss) profit for the period from continuing operations
(41,435
)
(14,035
)
(217,050
)
(104,528
)
(292,616
)
Profit for the period from discontinued operations
(5,399
)
—
76,911
(5,399
)
80,265
(Loss) profit for the period
(46,834
)
(14,035
)
(140,139
)
(109,927
)
(212,351
)
Loss (profit) attributable to non-controlling interest
(450
)
1,928
(385
)
2,638
4,174
(Loss) profit attributable to the parent
$
(47,284
)
$
(12,107
)
$
(140,524
)
$
(107,289
)
$
(208,177
)
EBITDA
$
(12,242
)
$
22,093
$
(183,120
)
$
(10,354
)
$
(186,912
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
22,231
$
22,413
$
(7,210
)
$
27,027
$
1,152
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
169,261
169,254
169,123
169,261
169,123
Diluted
169,261
169,254
169,123
169,261
169,123
(Loss) profit per ordinary share
Basic
$
(0.28
)
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.83
)
$
(0.63
)
$
(1.23
)
Diluted
$
(0.28
)
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.83
)
$
(0.63
)
$
(1.23
)
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2020
2019
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Goodwill
$
29,702
$
29,702
$
29,702
Other intangible assets
18,876
45,655
51,267
Property, plant and equipment
640,211
677,081
740,906
Other non-current financial assets
6,227
6,404
2,618
Deferred tax assets
50,939
43,102
59,551
Non-current receivables from related parties
2,343
2,240
2,247
Other non-current assets
4,960
4,228
1,597
Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents
28,551
28,366
28,323
Total non-current assets
781,809
836,778
916,211
Current assets
Inventories
311,269
305,438
354,121
Trade and other receivables
179,432
172,036
309,064
Current receivables from related parties
3,055
2,955
2,955
Current income tax assets
11,264
12,151
27,930
Other current financial assets
2,360
4,791
5,544
Other current assets
18,199
22,602
23,676
Cash and cash equivalents *
118,874
124,876
94,852
Total current assets
644,453
644,849
818,142
Total assets
$
1,426,262
$
1,481,627
$
1,734,353
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
$
483,487
$
519,974
$
602,297
Non-current liabilities
Deferred income
7,454
4,983
1,253
Provisions
84,779
81,659
84,852
Bank borrowings
31,958
92,552
144,388
Lease liabilities
12,655
13,512
16,972
Debt instruments
345,941
345,284
344,014
Other financial liabilities
32,554
33,316
43,157
Other non-current liabilities
16,678
25,785
25,906
Deferred tax liabilities
47,633
40,162
74,057
Total non-current liabilities
579,652
637,252
734,599
Current liabilities
Provisions
38,121
37,367
46,091
Bank borrowings
59,318
245
14,611
Lease liabilities
7,960
8,592
8,900
Debt instruments
2,697
10,994
10,937
Other financial liabilities
28,016
26,318
23,382
Payables to related parties
4,162
2,056
4,830
Trade and other payables
136,371
156,053
189,229
Current income tax liabilities
140
2,146
3,048
Other current liabilities
86,338
80,630
96,429
Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale
—
—
—
Total current liabilities
363,123
324,401
397,457
Total equity and liabilities
$
1,426,262
$
1,481,627
$
1,734,353
*Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2020 includes the cash balance of the group’s European A/R securitization program of $41,016 ($38,961 and $38,778 at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended *
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended *
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
(Loss) profit for the period
$
(46,834
)
$
(14,035
)
$
(140,139
)
$
(109,926
)
$
(212,351
)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit
—
Income tax (benefit) expense
1,841
(5,390
)
(14,489
)
(14,245
)
(26,408
)
Depreciation and amortization charges,
26,524
27,459
29,591
82,651
92,995
Net finance expense
13,985
16,693
20,893
47,162
51,794
Financial derivatives loss (gain)
—
—
(2,913
)
(3,168
)
(3,882
)
Exchange differences
(13,157
)
(2,633
)
5,083
(18,226
)
1,482
Impairment losses
34,269
—
174,018
34,269
175,353
Net loss (gain) due to changes in the value of asset
—
—
Bargain purchase gain
—
—
—
—
—
Gain on disposal of discontinued operation
5,399
—
(80,729
)
5,399
(80,729
)
Share-based compensation
323
704
1,015
1,749
3,280
Other adjustments
(8,774
)
(85
)
3,774
(8,188
)
3,896
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
—
(Increase) decrease in inventories
3,725
(12,471
)
5,953
42,831
(40,962
)
(Increase) decrease in trade receivables
(4,731
)
45,537
5,568
124,638
1,623
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(20,359
)
(4,875
)
(10,693
)
(50,738
)
(12,035
)
Other
31,410
(16,287
)
(59,689
)
3,525
(21,430
)
Income taxes paid
(633
)
3,522
(846
)
13,008
(3,066
)
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
22,988
38,139
(63,603
)
150,741
(70,440
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Interest and finance income received
278
85
626
617
1,502
Payments due to investments:
-
Acquisition of subsidiary
—
—
9,088
—
9,088
Other intangible assets
—
—
—
—
(184
)
Property, plant and equipment
(8,734
)
(5,056
)
(6,269
)
(18,396
)
(26,845
)
Other
—
—
—
—
(627
)
Disposals:
—
Disposal of subsidiaries
—
—
171,058
—
171,058
Other non-current assets
46
—
—
46
—
Other
—
—
19
—
3,416
Net cash (used) provided by investing activities
(8,410
)
(4,971
)
174,522
(17,733
)
157,408
Cash flows from financing activities:
Dividends paid
—
—
—
—
—
Payment for debt issuance costs
(608
)
(279
)
(2,093
)
(2,463
)
(2,798
)
Repayment of hydro leases
—
—
(55,352
)
—
(55,352
)
Repayment of other financial liabilities
—
—
—
—
—
Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings:
—
Borrowings
8,022
—
—
8,022
71,499
Payments
(7,800
)
(20,680
)
(21,038
)
(73,360
)
(60,101
)
Proceeds from stock option exercises
—
—
—
—
—
Amounts paid due to leases
(2,463
)
(2,418
)
—
(7,342
)
(22,268
)
Other amounts received/(paid) due to financing activities
—
—
(9,324
)
3,608
—
Payments to acquire or redeem own shares
—
—
—
—
—
Interest paid
(17,130
)
(1,131
)
(18,713
)
(37,085
)
(40,562
)
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities
(19,979
)
(24,508
)
(106,520
)
(108,620
)
(109,582
)
Total net cash flows for the period
(5,401
)
8,660
4,399
24,388
(22,614
)
Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents
153,242
144,489
188,045
123,175
216,647
Exchange differences on cash and
(416
)
93
(4,401
)
(138
)
(5,990
)
Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents
$
147,425
$
153,242
$
188,043
$
147,425
$
188,043
Cash from continuing operations
118,874
124,876
177,154
118,874
177,154
Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents
28,551
28,366
10,889
28,551
10,889
Cash and restricted cash in the statement of financial position
$
147,425
$
153,242
$
188,043
$
147,425
$
188,043
* While in previous periods Ferroglobe presented interest paid as cash flows from operating activities, management deems interest paid as among activities that alter the borrowing structure of the Company and therefore most appropriately presented as among financing activities. This change allows for a more fair presentation of cash flow to users of the financial statements. Previous periods have been restated in order to show interest paid as net cash used in financing activities.
Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
(Loss) profit attributable to the parent
$
(47,284
)
$
(12,107
)
$
(140,524
)
$
(107,289
)
$
(208,177
)
(Loss) profit for the period from discontinued operations
5,399
—
(76,911
)
5,399
(80,265
)
Loss (profit) attributable to non-controlling interest
450
(1,928
)
385
(2,638
)
(4,174
)
Income tax (benefit) expense
1,841
(5,390
)
(14,322
)
(14,245
)
(27,422
)
Net finance expense
13,985
16,693
16,491
47,162
45,361
Financial derivatives loss (gain)
—
—
(2,913
)
(3,168
)
(3,882
)
Exchange differences
(13,157
)
(2,633
)
5,083
(18,226
)
1,482
Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs
26,524
27,459
29,591
82,651
90,165
EBITDA
(12,242
)
22,093
(183,120
)
(10,354
)
(186,912
)
Impairment
34,269
—
174,008
34,269
174,008
Revaluation of biological assets
—
—
1,080
—
1,080
Contract termination costs
—
—
—
—
9,260
Restructuring and termination costs
—
—
—
—
2,894
Energy: France
—
(55
)
—
70
—
Energy: South Africa
—
—
—
—
—
Staff Costs: South Africa
—
—
—
155
—
Other Idling Costs
204
375
—
2,887
—
(Loss)profit on disposal of non-core businesses
—
—
822
—
822
Adjusted EBITDA
$
22,231
$
22,413
$
(7,210
)
$
27,027
$
1,152
Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
(Loss) profit attributable to the parent
$
(47,284
)
$
(12,107
)
$
(140,524
)
$
(107,289
)
$
(208,177
)
Tax rate adjustment
14,511
826
59,717
23,761
74,990
Impairment
23,303
—
118,325
23,303
118,325
Revaluation of biological assets
—
—
734
—
734
Contract termination costs
—
—
—
—
6,297
Restructuring and termination costs
—
—
—
—
1,968
Energy: France
—
(37
)
—
48
—
Energy: South Africa
—
—
—
—
—
Staff Costs: South Africa
—
—
—
105
—
Other Idling Costs
139
255
—
1,963
—
(Loss) profit on disposal of non-core businesses
—
—
(54,337
)
—
(54,337
)
Adjusted (loss) profit attributable to the parent
$
(9,332
)
$
(11,064
)
$
(16,084
)
$
(58,108
)
$
(60,200
)
Adjusted diluted profit per share:
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
Diluted (loss) profit per ordinary share
$
(0.28
)
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.83
)
$
(0.63
)
$
(1.23
)
Tax rate adjustment
—
0.00
0.35
0.14
0.44
Impairment
0.14
—
0.70
0.14
0.70
Revaluation of biological assets
—
—
0.00
—
0.00
Contract termination costs
—
—
—
—
0.04
Restructuring and termination costs
—
—
—
—
0.01
Energy: France
—
(0.00
)
—
0.00
—
Energy: South Africa
—
—
—
—
—
Staff Costs: South Africa
—
—
—
0.00
—
Other Idling Costs
0.00
0.00
—
0.01
—
(Loss) profit on disposal of non-core businesses
—
—
(0.32
)
—
(0.32
)
Adjusted diluted (loss) profit per ordinary share
$
(0.14
)
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.35
)
$
(0.36
)
