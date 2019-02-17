Ferronordic Machines AB (publ) (STO:FNM): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

In December 2018, Ferronordic Machines AB (publ) (STO:FNM) released its latest earnings announcement, which indicated that the business benefited from a significant tailwind, more than doubling its earnings from the prior year. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways on how market analysts predict Ferronordic Machines’s earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Market analysts’ prospects for this coming year seems optimistic, with earnings increasing by a robust 12%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates reaching double digit 33% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting kr358m by 2022.

Although it is useful to understand the growth each year relative to today’s level, it may be more insightful to gauge the rate at which the company is growing on average every year. The benefit of this approach is that we can get a better picture of the direction of Ferronordic Machines’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I put a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 16%. This means that, we can anticipate Ferronordic Machines will grow its earnings by 16% every year for the next couple of years.

For Ferronordic Machines, there are three relevant aspects you should look at:

