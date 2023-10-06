Ferry checkpoint on border with Romania temporarily closed because of Shahed attack

Ukraine suspended public access to the Orlivka ferry checkpoint on the border with Romania due to the night attack of the Russian Federation that involved the use of Shahed drones.

Source: Ukraine's State Border Guard service

Quote: "As a result of the enemy's night drone attack on the port side and border infrastructure at the Orlivka ferry checkpoint on the border with Romania, measures are being taken to stabilise its functioning. No people were injured in the attack.

Access operations at the checkpoint have been temporarily suspended."

Details: Border guards note that all vehicles are redirected to other locations.

Citizens are asked to consider these temporary circumstances when planning a trip to or from Romania.

Citizens can choose other destinations, including those through the Reni automobile checkpoint.

Information on the resumption of access operations in Orlivka is to follow separately.

Background: Russian occupiers attacked border and port infrastructure of the Danube overnight, using strike drones.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!