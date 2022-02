Reuters

The woman, identified in court documents only as Trooper 1, says that Cuomo touched her inappropriately on at least two occasions and made repeated comments on her appearance. "Given the threats and victim-shaming that Trooper 1 has faced after she testified truthfully about being sexually harassed in the workplace by the former governor, she has made the decision to proceed with this lawsuit anonymously with the hope that she can vindicate her legal rights and move on with her life," attorney Valdi Licul said in a written statement. A Democrat who ran New York for a decade, Cuomo resigned in August after multiple women who worked for him accused him of unwanted sexual advances and contact.