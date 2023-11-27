Ferry Road home lost to fire in Lisbon

Nov. 27—LISBON — An unoccupied single-wide mobile home on Ferry Road was destroyed in a fire midday Monday, according to officials.

Fire crews were called out to 227 Ferry Road around 11:30 a.m. where they encountered a working fire which quickly escalated to a fully involved fire, said Fire Chief Nathan LeClair.

The mobile home was situated on its own lot and not in a park, said LeClair. The home was a total loss, but no one was injured, he said.

Assisting Lisbon Fire Department were departments from Durham, Topsham, Sabattus, Lewiston and Brunswick. Freeport Fire/Rescue provided station coverage, LeClair said.

The fire is still under investigation.

