Fertile Ground hosts Oktoberfest
A Jackson brewery hosts an Oktoberfest celebration.
A Jackson brewery hosts an Oktoberfest celebration.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Bad Bunny hosts 'Saturday Night Live' and draws big-name appearances from Pedro Pascal, Lady Gaga and Mick Jagger
Jackson has been fined for helmet-to-helmet hits twice this season. A third seems likely after Sunday.
There was another viral Taylor Swift moment on Sunday.
Here's why mid-October games and on say more about a team's postseason viability – and why that should be worrisome for anyone who has to face Baltimore going forward.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Your usual host Kirsten was shredding off-road at the Rebelle Rally this week, so I'll be taking over the newsletter. In its eighth year, the Rebelle has become a proving ground of sorts for the 65 all-women teams who participate as well as stock manufacturer vehicles. There were 10 vehicles out of the 65 that fell into the electrified category such as the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe.
Halloween is around the corner, but data from the latest Yahoo/YouGov poll suggests that most U.S. adults won’t be donning costumes for the celebration this year.
Homesickness seemed to be the motivation behind a "Survivor" exit, the second in just four episodes this season.
Ferrari hosted a charity gala in New York City, displaying 14 “game changing” vintage and contemporary vehicles outside the sculptural Vessel structure.
"This is how we got more than 500 of our guests' photos immediately after the wedding..."
Passwordless authentication offers a host of advantages over traditional pins, passphrases and passcodes. Surveys around the web show that compromised passwords cause an estimated 81% of all breaches and that the average person reuses passwords up to 14 times, giving hackers access to a big chunk of one's digital footprint if they crack the code just once. A Harris Poll study found that 48% of companies didn't have passwordless authentication as of 2021, in part because they believed that they lacked the right skills and teams to successfully implement it.
Did "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak let an incorrect answer slip through? Some viewers think so.
Elgato, maker of the Stream Deck, just announced a teleprompter gadget. The Elgato Prompter connects to a camera or webcam and displays scrolling video scripts.
Though COVID showed up unannounced, Colbert's recent home podcasting experience served him well in the hastily cobbled production.
On Sunday, Brown was arrested for allegedly not paying $31,000 in child support.
Roughly eight years ago, a little-known startup called Procurify raised $4 million for its platform that hosts tools to take some of the pain out of enterprise procurement. Procurify, which is based in Vancouver, Canada (hence the investment from the EDA), was co-founded by Aman Mann (the CEO), Eugene Dong (the CTO) and Kenneth Loi (the former CCO). "We recognized a gap in the procurement market for affordable, easy-to-use procurement software," Mann told TechCrunch in an email interview.
Our guide to the most delightful (sometimes frightful) Halloween dinnerware and decor, delivered right to your doorstep.
Welcome to "haunted hydrology" 101. Geo Rutherford's super-popular TikTok series occurs every October and has viewers hooked.
Pleading for restraint over revenge, "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver's sobering cold open addressed the war between Israel and Hamas.