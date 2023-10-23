Fertile Ground hosts Oktoberfest

TechCrunch

Passwordless authentication offers a host of advantages over traditional pins, passphrases and passcodes. Surveys around the web show that compromised passwords cause an estimated 81% of all breaches and that the average person reuses passwords up to 14 times, giving hackers access to a big chunk of one's digital footprint if they crack the code just once. A Harris Poll study found that 48% of companies didn't have passwordless authentication as of 2021, in part because they believed that they lacked the right skills and teams to successfully implement it.