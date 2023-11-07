Fertile, Minnesota, man sentenced to electronic home monitoring for 2022 crash death

Nov. 6—GRAND FORKS — A Fertile, Minnesota, man was sentenced to 180 days of electronic home monitoring for causing a fatal crash in Grand Forks County.

Tyson Quentin Horton, 21, was driving on Grand Forks County Road 7 on Sept. 13, 2022, when he crossed into the opposite lane and struck the front left corner of another vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle, 42-year-old Thomas James McWaters, was partially ejected and immediately died due to his injuries, according to court statements and a probable cause statement filed in the case.

"The defendant's negligent actions on Sept. 13 of 2022 cost my son his life," Barbara McWaters said during the Monday, Nov. 6, change-of-plea hearing. "But he was a lot more than just my son. He was a fiance to a lovely young lady. He was a stepdad to three kids. He bought a house — where they were living together — to provide for them."

Thomas McWaters had been with his fiancee, Ashley Bregier, for 17 years. After the crash, she had to tell her children McWaters had died.

"They were planning their wedding at the time this happened," said Carmell Mattison, representing the state. "She mentioned having to switch gears — instead of planning a wedding, she now had to plan a funeral."

The morning of the crash, Horton had been driving back from a field where he'd left his car. He drove to the field the previous night and did doughnuts with other people, causing $5,540 in damage to the landowner's crops, according to court documents.

The group then went to a friend's house, where Horton got into a physical altercation with one of them and sustained an injury to his eye, according to court statements.

Horton went home to his parents' residence in Fertile, where he explained what had happened and asked his father for a ride back to his vehicle. Law enforcement were on scene at the field and breathalyzed Horton, determining he was not intoxicated. He was drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana earlier, according to court statements.

Horton left the scene in his vehicle, following behind his father. His vision was obstructed due to his eye injury, and he crashed into McWaters' vehicle, he said.

Two separate criminal cases were filed against Horton, charging him with Class C felony negligent homicide and Class C felony criminal mischief causing between $2,000 and $10,000 in damage.

Mattison said during the hearing that it's been difficult to explain to the victim's family that the maximum sentence is five years in prison and, due to Horton's lack of criminal history, he could very well serve no time in custody.

"I can feel for the family," she said. "It's a very difficult pill to swallow."

Barbara McWaters said the loss of a child is one of the worst things any human being can experience, and she wouldn't wish it on anyone.

"I still have a hard time getting up every morning and realizing that I will never see him again," she said.

Horton pleaded guilty to both of his Class C felony charges on Monday, Nov. 6. His lawyer, Daniel James Frisk, said Horton decided to plead guilty because he didn't want to put the victim's family through a trial.

A plea agreement was proposed in which the state recommended 180 days in custody. Frisk requested that the sentence be served through electronic home monitoring instead.

"I'd ask for some leniency in this matter," Frisk said. "To punish a 21-year-old kid with six months' additional incarceration, it doesn't do any good. It doesn't bring anybody back. It doesn't teach anybody a lesson. The lesson in this is that accidents can happen."

Horton spoke prior to sentencing and apologized for the loss.

"I think about the family every day," he said. "I pray for them every day. I have to live with this."

Judge Jay Knudson said the case is unusual, because negligent homicide often results from driving under the influence, or while distracted or fleeing from law enforcement.

"If it was my family, I would have the sentiment that Mr. Horton should go to jail as long as he possibly can. ... But that's not always the appropriate sentence," he said.

Knudson accepted the plea agreement and granted the request for 180 days of electronic home monitoring. Horton has credit for eight days. He will serve two years of supervised probation and can't have contact with the victim's mother or fiancee.