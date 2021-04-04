Fertility experts debunk 19 myths about getting pregnant and fertility

Abby Tang,Michelle Yan Huang,Ally Giannini
·8 min read

Duke: "Sex position matters."

Eleswarapu: So, that is a myth.

"IVF guarantees pregnancy."

Duke: Oh, boy. It's a tough myth for patients to hear.

Eleswarapu: "Eating pineapple can increase fertility."

Duke: Oh, that's a good one. Pineapple by itself, if you have infertility, is unlikely to reverse your infertility.

I'm Dr. Cindy. I am a fertility specialist based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hello,

Eleswarapu: I'm Dr. Sriram Eleswarapu, and I'm a urologist at UCLA. And today we'll be debunking myths about infertility.

Duke: "Tight underwear is bad for sperm count."

Eleswarapu: So, there've been a number of studies looking at this issue for many decades, and the inevitable question is boxers versus briefs. In truth, it doesn't matter a whole lot, and we know that if the testicles are a little bit warmer that they are more at risk of having sperm-count issues or sperm-motility issues, but, in general, it shouldn't matter too much. Just pick what's comfortable.

Duke: "Sex position matters."

Eleswarapu: So, that is a myth. No matter what position you engage in, if you ejaculate, you have the sufficient propulsion of the semen to make it up to the cervix, any way you do it.

Duke: People around the world have actually studied it, and no one position has been proven to be better than another.

Eleswarapu: "IVF guarantees pregnancy."

Duke: Oh, boy. Yes, that is definitely a myth. And it's a tough myth for patients to hear. IVF does present the highest chances of pregnancy, absolutely. There are a number of factors that play into IVF success. One of them has to do with the age of the eggs being used. It also has to do with the quality of the sperm and the egg when they come together. It has to do with the embryo that is ultimately formed. It also has to do with the genetics of the embryo. But then, on top of that, it has to do with the womb in which the embryo will be placed, and a number of factors are not yet fully known. So, we know the immune system plays a role. Diet, exercise probably play a role, but we're still investigating that. Biggest thing to know is it's not 100%.

Eleswarapu: "Stress causes miscarriages."

I think we're starting to get away from the term "miscarriages." We're starting to use the term "early pregnancy loss." Is that right?

Duke: That's correct. And I think it's because "miscarriage" also comes with certain connotations where blame is also ascribed, and the truth is, both early pregnancy losses, there's nothing the individual could have done about it at all. So now we call it early pregnancy loss before the end of the first trimester, versus second- and third-trimester pregnancy loss. We do not believe stress causes loss. Many people around the world across millennia have gotten pregnant and remain pregnant despite tremendous stress. So we know it's not simply stress. Nowadays, though, we know the No. 1 reason for pregnancy loss is chromosomal differences in the formed embryo. And so that's called aneuploidy. 67% of first-trimester pregnancy losses are due to chromosomal issues within the embryo itself. Other reasons would be if the thyroid was not functioning well, if vitamin D is low, if there's a fibroid in the uterus. If you have a uterus and you've had two or more pregnancy losses, you should be evaluated. We always expected that it would be the individual with the womb and the eggs to be the one that gets evaluated for a pregnancy loss. Now the tide is shifting, and individuals who contribute the sperm are also being evaluated when there's a pregnancy loss in the couple. There's emerging data that things like DNA fragmentation, where the DNA that are normally supposed to be very tightly wrapped up in the sperm are somehow unraveled and might have little breaks in the DNA strands, and those breaks can contribute to the pregnancy loss.

"Freezing your eggs guarantees that you can have kids later."

Myth. And the myth is in the word "guaranteed." If you freeze your eggs, you can stop the clock. And so you're basically freezing the youngest version of yourself at that point. However, there's no guarantee that eggs even when frozen will thaw and yield a live-born baby. So it's really a conversation that needs to happen with your specialist based on your age, based on your egg number.

"Sperm quality doesn't decline with age."

Eleswarapu: There's a lot of data now that is showing that individuals with sperm that is older, say in the fifth, sixth, seventh decades of life and beyond, is more at risk of forming embryos that have chromosomal abnormalities. Getting exercise, eating well are things that can improve the general biology of an individual. Certainly if it's good for the heart and it's good for the brain, then it's probably good for the penis and the scrotum and the testicles as well. We talked about egg freezing, but sperm freezing has its role particularly for individuals who may not be in a relationship or may not be thinking of a family at this time but later on down the road they might want to produce a family.

"It's impossible to get pregnant after 35."

Duke: It is possible to get pregnant after 35. The truth is, though, that the chance of pregnancy progressively declines as the age of the egg increases. And so you might find greater and greater need for fertility treatments. When you're born, if you're someone born with ovaries, you'd have somewhere between 1 million to 2 million eggs in those ovaries, usually. By age 30, 70% of those eggs are gone, and by age 40, 97% of those eggs are gone. At the same time, those eggs are also aging. And so what we see is that the chance of pregnancy declines very quickly, and then for some people it declines even faster. So if you have endometriosis, if you're someone who's maybe had surgeries of the ovaries or needed to be on medications, chemotherapy, radiation, all of those things can also further the decline in the egg number. So my recommendation is, if you have ovaries, at age 30, you should at least be asking your doctor to do a check of your egg number, or what's called your ovarian reserve.

"The best way to get pregnant is to have sex every day."

Eleswarapu: It comes down to the ovulatory cycles and making sure that you're sort of timing things and tracking things, particularly if you're trying to conceive deliberately. We always get this question, and I want to know what your thoughts are. Should the couple be trying to conceive every other day during ovulation, or every day during ovulation? I say every other day. One, we need to give the sperm and semen enough time to sort of reaccumulate so we can get those millions of sperm. The other is sperm actually survive in the female genital tract for up to five days. So once the egg is released from the ovary, think of the fallopian tube as an arm with a catcher's mitt at the end. The catcher's mitt captures the egg, pulls it into the arm, and then the egg sits around there for 12 to 20 hours waiting for sperm. And then if you have intercourse anywhere within the next 24 hours, sperm will also get to the egg. So that's why we say every other day around ovulation. There is this movement now, particularly on the internet, discussing what's called abstinence from pornography, masturbation, and orgasm, or PMO. It's also a movement called no NoFap. And those individuals say to have the best reserve of sperm or the best sort of power with erections or orgasm, that they should conserve for days, weeks, months at a time. This stuff is not scientific at all. And, in fact, after a week of storing up, the sperm may not necessarily be healthy.

"Eating pineapple can increase fertility."

Duke: That's a good one. Pineapple by itself, if you have infertility, is unlikely to reverse your infertility. We know that pineapples have bromelain inside of them, which is a compound that is known to be a blood thinner to a certain degree, but it's very, very weak, and you'd have to eat so much pineapple to even have enough bromelain to have a little effect. You should be having a meal balancing protein, complex carbohydrates, and fiber. So getting your usual multivitamins and folate into your diet, because folate is really important for once you're pregnant. But technically, no, pineapple by itself does not boost fertility. Infertility, while a daunting thought, really there are lots of options available. The first step is actually an evaluation. Fertility and infertility constitute this huge spectrum, and there are many, many ways to get pregnant and many things one can do to help facilitate that. And you don't have to stay at home feeling embarrassed about it. If you talk to a specialist like myself, like Dr. Eleswarapu, we are experienced with this and know how to treat you or direct you to the right person who can help.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Mother and 2-month-old child killed in Johnston County crash

    The fatal collision occurred between a sedan and a dump truck, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

  • Facebook freezes Maduro's page over Covid claim

    Venezuela's president will not be able to post for 30 days for disinformation over a herbal remedy.

  • Dog that ‘became aggressive’ at dog park is shot by another pet owner, Oklahoma cops say

    The incident is under investigation.

  • Egypt's first female ship's captain says she was wrongly blamed for Suez blockage

    Egypt’s first female ship captain says she was subject to a fake news campaign blaming her for grounding the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal, despite at the time working on a ship that was hundreds of miles away. Marwa Elselehdar was working as a first mate in command of the Aida IV in Alexandria when the 220,000 ton Ever Given got stuck, blocking one of the world’s busiest shipping routes for six days. The 29-year-old is a celebrated feminist figure in Egypt. In 2015 she became both the youngest and the first female Egyptian captain to cross the newly-expanded Suez Canal. Two years later she was honoured by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during women’s day celebrations. Her Instagram - a collection of motivational messages and her life on board - boasts over 30,000 followers. But when the Ever Given became an online sensation, a rumour mill was telling the world that she was to blame. "I felt that I might be targeted maybe because I'm a successful female in this field or because I'm Egyptian, but I'm not sure," she told the BBC.

  • AstraZeneca kicked out of US factory over mix-up 'that ruined 15m vaccine doses'

    AstraZeneca has been kicked out of a production plant in Baltimore after a mix-up is thought to have contaminated 15 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson. The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab has yet to obtain approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, but production of the vaccine has started in anticipation of a green light. It was being produced by a sub-contractor at a plant operated by Emergent BioSolutions in Baltimore. The plant was also manufacturing Johnson & Johnson's vaccines and workers at the factory mistakenly mixed the ingredients. As a result 15 million doses of the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson, which has been given FDA approval, had to be destroyed. Johnson & Johnson will now assume full responsibility for the production of its vaccine at the plant. The pharmaceutical giant, which has promised to deliver 100 million doses of its single-shot vaccine to the US by the end of May, said it will deploy additional staff at the Baltimore plant.

  • Egypt's first female ship captain fears for her career after she was blamed falsely for the Suez Canal blockage when she was aboard a vessel 200 miles away

    Online rumors and fake news headlines said Marwa Elselehdar was the captain of the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

  • Army: Soldier says she was sexually assaulted at Fort Sill

    Soldiers at Fort Sill in Oklahoma have been suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into a female soldier's allegations that she was sexually assaulted, the Army post's commanding general said. Late last month, the soldier who was training at the post “reported that she was the victim of sexual assault involving Fort Sill cadre members,” Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper said in a statement Thursday.

  • Florida declares state of emergency as reservoir holding millions of gallons of radioactive wastewater 'could collapse' at any time

    Residents ordered to evacuate over fears for the pond in the Tampa Bay area, which stores 500 million gallons of water containing radium and uranium.

  • Southwest Airlines passengers dance and cheer as couple accused of refusing to wear masks get thrown off flight

    A viral TikTok video shows a dispute with a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight who refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

  • I flew on Alaska for the first time since it stopped blocking middle seats and it was the closest to normal I've seen during the pandemic

    Alaska has largely restored the pre-pandemic amenities to which flyers were accustomed. But that also means the potential for more crowded planes.

  • Hurkacz wins his biggest title by beating Sinner in Miami

    With the Big Three absent at the Miami Open, and tennis' next generation scrambling to fill the void, it was Hubert Hurkacz of Poland who made a breakthrough. The 24-year-old Hurkacz won the biggest title of his career by beating 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Sunday. The matchup in the final was a surprise even though Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer skipped the tournament, as did reigning U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem.

  • Ilhan Omar at odds with Stacey Abrams over Georgia All-Star Game boycott

    Omar backs MLB’s move to relocate game while Abrams says she fears families will be ‘hurt by lost events and jobs’ Interview: Park Cannon on the Georgia voting law Congresswoman Ilhan Omar holds a ‘Stop Asian Hate’ press conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 31 March. Photograph: Nikolas Liepins/REX/Shutterstock The Minnesota representative Ilhan Omar has backed Major League Baseball’s decision to move its All-Star Game from Georgia over a restrictive new voting law. But in doing so she placed herself at odds with another leading progressive, the voting rights campaigner Stacey Abrams. Abrams, who suffered a narrow defeat in the Georgia gubernatorial race in 2018, commended the MLB’s decision on Friday but said she was disappointed the game was being relocated. “I respect boycotts,” she said, “although I don’t want to see Georgia families hurt by lost events and jobs. Georgians targeted by voter suppression will be hurt as opportunities go to other states. We should not abandon the victims of [Republican] malice and lies – we must stand together.” On Saturday the PGA Tour and the PGA of America made similar arguments when they said they would not move events scheduled for Georgia this summer. The Masters, perhaps the biggest event in golf, begins in Augusta, Georgia this week. Many observers question the accepted wisdom that big sporting events bring economic benefits but on Sunday, on CNN’s State of the Union, Omar was asked if she agreed with Abrams. “We know that boycotts have allowed for justice to be delivered in many spaces,” Omar said. “The civil rights movement was rooted in boycotts. We know that apartheid ended in South Africa because of boycotts. “And so our hope is that this boycott will result in changes in the law because we understand that when you restrict people’s ability to vote, you create a democracy that isn’t fully functioning for all of us, and if we are to continue to be beacon of hope for all democracies around the world we must stand our ground.” Conservatives have protested the MLB decision to take the All-Star Game away from Georgia. On Friday, Trump told supporters they should “boycott baseball” in return. Among other measures, the Georgia law applies restrictions to early and mail-in voting, measures likely to affect minority participation. Republicans have countered Democratic protests by saying the law merely seeks to avoid electoral fraud, which Donald Trump claimed was rampant in his defeat by Joe Biden in Georgia and elsewhere – a lie repeatedly laughed out of court. Omar was asked if other states which do not even allow early or mail-in voting should examine their own laws. “They certainly should,” she said. “I mean, Minnesota is not No1 in voter turnout and participation because we are special, even though we are. It’s because we have made voting accessible for people. And it is really important that every single state, we examine their voting laws and make sure that voting is accessible to everyone.” Omar also referred to pending federal legislation which seeks to counter moves by Republican-led states. The For the People Act, technically known as HR1, has passed the House but seems unlikely to pass the 50-50 Senate unless Democrats reform or abolish the filibuster, under which bills must attract 60 votes to pass. “It’s also going to be really important for us to continue to push HR1,” Omar said, “which makes [voting] accessible nationwide and strengthens our democracy.”

  • Prince's arrest lays bare rifts at heart of Jordan's model royal family

    With no competing bloodlines or public rivalries, Jordan’s royal family have traditionally avoided the high-profile arrests, purges and coups seen in other monarchies in the Middle East. It is part of the regime's carefully-cultivated reputation as a Western-allied bastion of stability in a region often marked by chaos. But the house arrest of Prince Hamzah, and the detention of another junior member of the royal family and multiple other high-profile figures has dramatically pushed previously private rifts into the public eye. “Praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander. God bless and keep them safe,” tweeted Hamzah’s American born mother, Queen Noor, on Sunday morning. While the Jordanian government denied that Hamzah had been arrested, a video shared with the BBC by his lawyer showed the prince saying he is “not allowed to go out, to communicate with people or to meet with them, because in the meetings that I had been present in — or on social media relating to visits that I had made — there had been criticism of the government or the king.”

  • Evacuations expand as Manatee phosphate plant collapse ‘imminent’

    PALMETTO — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Manatee County on Saturday as officials fear an “imminent” collapse at the old Piney Point phosphate plant could release a rush of polluted water into the surrounding area — and then into Tampa Bay itself. The situation grew more dire as crews attempted to shore up a breach in a wall around a 480-million gallon wastewater reservoir ...

  • Atlanta Mayor says the MLB moving All-Star Game from Georgia 'is likely the first of many dominoes to fall' in pushback against new voting law

    MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said that the decision to move the All-Star Game and MLB Draft was "the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport."

  • Police removed artwork and signs from a memorial for George Floyd outside the site of Derek Chauvin's trial

    The memorial included illustrations of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as locks with the names of other people killed by police.

  • Woman shot to death at southwest Houston intersection

    Police say the woman was shot multiple times at an intersection on Sunday afternoon and that a suspect has not yet been arrested.

  • 22 ancient Pharaoh mummies encased in glass pods and riding gold war chariots paraded through Egypt's capital in a spectacular procession

    Each mummy was carried in a glass capsule with shock-absorbers so that the ancient royals didn't get damaged during the journey to a new museum.

  • Cher apologizes after being criticized for tweet about George Floyd

    The 74-year-old singer said she is "truly sorry" if her comments upset anybody.

  • Charting UCLA's roster for next season may not require much effort

    UCLA's roster for next season could look similar to this season's roster, which was a buzzer-beater shot short of reaching the national championship game.