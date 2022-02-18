Fertilizer Markets Roiled by Belarus Potash Force Majeure

Elizabeth Elkin, Jen Skerritt and Tarso Veloso Ribeiro
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A Belarusian potash miner that accounts for a major chunk of global supply has declared force majeure, shaking up a market that’s already contending with soaring prices.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Belaruskali said around Feb. 16 that it won’t be able to meet its contracts, according to a letter from an exporter addressed to clients seen by Bloomberg. Shipments have been halted as a result of U.S. and European sanctions.

The absence of Belarusian supplies will have big consequences. Potash is a key nutrient for major commodity crops like corn and soybeans, as well as produce. Fertilizer prices have already skyrocketed as soaring natural gas costs forced some European plants to halt or curtail production, and U.S. spot prices for potash in the Corn Belt have nearly doubled in the last year. Expensive fertilizer is making food more costly to produce and contributing to rising global inflation for consumers.

“This is a fairly unprecedented situation in the potash market,” CRU Group analyst Humphrey Knight said by phone. “It could take many months if not longer for that supply to recover.”

Read More: U.S. Potash Sanctions May Push Belarus Deeper into Putin’s Arms

Belarus exports about 10-12 million tons annually, according to Green Markets data. The country accounts for about a fifth of global supply. It’s a major shipper to Brazil, as well as to India and China.

“Global potash contracts have settled at the highest price since 2008, ensuring another year of pricey inputs for farmers and strong earnings for producers,” Alexis Maxwell, an analyst Green Markets, a company owned by Bloomberg, said in an email. “U.S. sanctions on Belarus eliminated a key competitor” with no readily available alternative supplier.

The U.S. sanctions against Belaruskali, Belarus's only potash miner, came into force in December, while penalties against Belarusian Potash Co., which exports all the potash from the country, should become effective April 1.

The sanctions may result in shifting trade flows and some demand rationing, Nutrien Ltd. interim Chief Executive Officer Ken Seitz said in an interview. Customers who have historically purchased from Belarus are trying to secure supplies elsewhere. For example, Russia is doubling fertilizer quantities offered to Brazil, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said during an interview to Radio Jovem Pan Thursday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed the potash sanctions with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, he said during a televised joint news conference in Moscow. Putin ordered a port to be built near St. Petersburg for exports of the nutrient, Lukashenko said, adding that Belarus expects to start loading “millions” of tons of cargo there within 1 to 1 ½ years.

CRU's Knight said that Russian ports were likely the only option left for Belarusian Potash Co. to export, but most are already operating at capacity. While some Belarusian potash could be rerouted to the Russian market, pushing Russian companies to export more, the volumes would be small, he said.

Nutrien has an additional half million tons of capacity that would be available in the latter half of 2022 if needed, Seitz said. Grower margins are strong, so higher potash prices won’t result in less demand.

The company could also ramp up potash output, but first, it would need to see a prolonged impact on the market for “years” to bring on additional sustained capacity, Seitz said. Nutrien increased its potash capacity by 1 million tons in 2021 and additional volumes are expected to come online in 2022 from other companies, he said.

“We’re not standing around saying we’re not doing anything,” Seitz said, noting the company doesn’t want to be left with additional cost if supply challenges go away quickly. “We are bringing on volumes.”

Nutrien anticipates global potash shipments will be between 68 million tons and 71 million tons in 2022.

The potash situation in Belarus is bleak, Scotiabank analyst Ben Isaacson said in a note. Nutrien will benefit not only from the higher prices, but also from being able to leverage their volume of the crop nutrient.

“Nutrien is now in the driver’s seat for how high potash prices go this year, while Belaruskali will determine how low they go,” Isaacson said.

(Updates with comments from analysts and Belarus president from fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slumped, while traders sought safety in bonds and other haven assets as heightened concern over geopolitical risks added to worries about the outlook for central bank policy.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Ca

  • Pioneer CEO Sheffield Warns U.S. Shale Is Unable to Grow Much More

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. shale lacks the capacity to come to the rescue of consumers battling sky-high energy prices with much more crude production, says the boss of the Permian Basin’s biggest oil explorer. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapNew York’s Adam

  • China Wipes $26 Billion Off Meituan’s Value With New Fee Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Meituan tumbled the most in nearly seven months after China issued new guidelines asking for food delivery platforms to cut fees, showing that investor angst over the nation’s tech giants remains high. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeThousands of C

  • Argentina Set to Raise Key Rate to 42.5% Thursday, Official Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 250 basis points to 42.5% on Thursday, further tightening monetary policy to align with goals set out in the government’s talks with the International Monetary Fund. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Me

  • Oil Drops After Iranian Nuclear Negotiator Tweets Deal Is Near

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil erased its gains after the market closed following a tweet from Iran’s top nuclear negotiator that the various sides are close to an agreement that would potentially pave a path to the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude. Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening

  • Nvidia Dipped on Earnings Report but Found Footing. Rally From Here?

    It was not the reaction the bulls were hoping for after graphics-chip major Nvidia reported earnings. Even as the company beat consensus expectations, Nvidia stock was slightly lower coming into Thursday's session.

  • Virgin Galactic Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya Steps Down From Board

    (Bloomberg) -- Serial dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya stepped down as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., an abrupt departure as the space-tourism company moves from startup phase toward paying flights.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeThousands of Cars Inclu

  • Palantir, DoorDash, Nvidia, Hasbro: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

    Palantir Technologies reported earnings that came in below expectations; An activist investor began a proxy fight with Hasbro.

  • Here's How This Growth Stock Is Expanding Its Potential

    One argument against investing in this profitable, growing company was a smaller total addressable market.

  • Trash Talk: Jim Cramer Speaks With Waste Management CEO

    Jim Fish, president and CEO of Waste Management told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of the Mad Money TV show that labor inflation is among the company's biggest challenges. The company saw 9% wage inflation last quarter, on top of an even bigger number in the preceding quarter.

  • Nvidia’s Crypto Mining Chip Sales Continue to Fall Sharply

    The chipmaker’s fiscal fourth quarter revenue from its Cryptocurrency Mining Processors (CMP) tumbled 77% from the previous quarter.

  • Applied Materials Stock Falls After Chip Gear Maker Gives Soft Outlook

    Chip gear maker Applied Materials late Wednesday topped expectations for its fiscal first quarter. But AMAT stock fell on the news.

  • China Builders Miss More Deadlines as Yango Skips Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s troubled developers have given off more signs of strains this week, as one of the nation’s 20 largest builders failed to make two dollar-bond interest payments. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeThousands of Cars Including Audis, Porsches Adr

  • JPMorgan Quants Say Sudden Earnings Gloom Spells Market Trouble

    (Bloomberg) -- Expectations about corporate earnings growth are quickly diminishing, JPMorgan Chase & Co. quant strategists said, warning that the gloom could spell more trouble for global stock markets after an underwhelming start to the year. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler C

  • Colorado coal production was up 14% in 2021 as natural gas prices rose

    King coal may have been dethroned by greening power utilities, but Colorado mines put out more of it last year.

  • ‘Zero-Click’ Hacks Are Growing in Popularity. There’s Practically No Way to Stop Them

    (Bloomberg Businessweek) -- As a journalist working for the Arab news network Alaraby, Rania Dridi said she’s taken precautions to avoid being targeted by hackers, keeping an eye out for suspicious messages and avoiding clicking on links or opening attachments from people she doesn’t know.Dridi’s phone got compromised anyway with what’s called a “zero-click” attack, which allows a hacker to break into a phone or computer even if its user doesn’t open a malicious link or attachment. Hackers inste

  • U.S. Apple store workers working to unionize - Washington Post

    The move comes against the backdrop of unionization efforts gaining momentum at large U.S. corporations, including Amazon.com Inc and Starbucks Corp. The report said employee groups at at least two Apple retail stores are backed by major national unions and are preparing to file paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in the near future. At least six more locations are at less advanced stages in the unionization process, the report said, adding that Apple employees more than 65,000 retail workers.

  • Tesla Stock Just Received a Warning From Albemarle Earnings

    Tesla faces the same issues that Lithium miner Albemarle does. The latter saw shares tank despite a strong fourth-quarter report.

  • Why You Could Retire Rich With This Restaurant Stock

    Take restaurant chain Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ). Pizza is one of the most popular food categories on Earth with endless competition, yet a $10,000 investment in Domino's IPO in 2004 would be worth more than $650,000 today on a total return basis. Domino's is a more prominent company today than it was back then, so it might take a more significant investment and patience to realize big returns moving forward.

  • California Records Driest January in 38 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- California had its driest January since 1984, with the lack of rain and snow pushing drought conditions across the most populous U.S. state to nearly 100%.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beiji