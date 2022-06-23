Fertilizer, Worker Shortages to Cut Malaysia Palm Oil Output

Anuradha Raghu
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A hoped-for recovery in Malaysian palm oil output in the second half of the year is looking unlikely as the world’s second-biggest grower continues to struggle with shortages of fertilizer and workers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The price of fertilizers, which make up about 40% of palm oil’s production cost, surged over the last year on logistics snarl-ups and then the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Prices have retreated over the last few months, but many growers struggled to buy enough earlier in the season, curbing yields.

On top of that, government efforts to bring in more foreign plantation workers aren’t happening fast enough to revive production this year. The shortage has worsened to around 120,000 workers, compared with 36,000 before the pandemic, according to Jeffrey Ong, president of the Malaysian Estate Owners’ Association, whose members are mainly small and medium-sized planters.

“Oil palms will not reach their full potential because of the lack of fertilizer input in the past three years and the shortage of labor,” he said. “Even if you had money, you couldn’t get certain types of fertilizers.”

Malaysian Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said last month that palm oil production would rebound to 23 to 25 million tons this year, up from a five-year low of 18.1 million tons in 2021.

Ong is estimating it will be less than 19 million tons. The Malaysian Palm Oil Association, which mainly represents bigger listed companies, sees even lower output of 18.5 million to 18.7 million tons. The lower-than-expected output is likely to provide support for palm oil prices, which have fallen by around a quarter this month. Futures rose as much as 3.5% on Thursday.

Oil palm trees require a steady diet of nutrients and minerals. Malnourished trees produce less, which leads to lower oil extraction rates. An under-fertilized tree may grow fruit bunches weighing only 15 to 18 kilograms, compared to 25 to 30 kilograms from healthy trees, Ong said.

Although the larger plantations were able to absorb higher fertilizer costs thanks to the rally in palm oil prices, many of them will struggle to ramp up production if there’s a prolonged delay in getting workers, said Nageeb Wahab, chief executive at the palm oil association. The government has approved an intake of foreign laborers, but there are still complications in the source countries and it will also take time to train them, he said.

“Even if the workers come, I think we will only start seeing additional production by September,” Nageeb said. “We may miss out crops in the second half of the year, which we had thought we could get in full.”

See also: Malaysia Looks to Ease Migrant Worker Shortage as Borders Reopen

Palm oil yields in Sarawak, which has the biggest planted area in the country, will likely be lower than expected over the rest of the year, according to Andrew Cheng, a veteran planter in the state. Despite purchasing fertilizers early, estates have been unable to carry out manuring since late last year due to the severe worker crunch, he said.

“Even if foreign workers come in now, it will take one to two years to rehabilitate, plus there’s the high cost of labor and fertilizers,” Cheng said. “Oil palm plantations are not growing but shrinking due to areas being abandoned over the last few years.”

(Updates with palm oil price reaction in 6th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Xi Reaffirms Growth Target That Analysts Say Is Out of Reach

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleChinese President Xi Jinping pledged to meet economic targets for t

  • Dollar languishes amid lower U.S. yields as recession fears mount

    The U.S. dollar remained under pressure on Thursday as it looked set to extend declines against major peers to a fourth day, hurt by Treasury yields wallowing near two-week lows amid rising concerns of a recession. It has fallen 1.56% from the two-decade peak of 105.79 reached on June 15, when the Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points - the biggest hike since 1994. Markets have become increasingly concerned that the Fed's commitment to quelling red-hot inflation will spur a recession.

  • BMW starts production at new $2.2 billion China plant to ramp up EV output

    Germany's BMW said on Thursday that production has formally begun at a new plant in China with an investment of 15 billion yuan ($2.24 billion) as the carmaker accelerates electric vehicle (EV) production. The Lydia plant, BMW's third car assembly facility in China, located in the northeastern city of Shenyang, Liaoning province, will increase BMW's annual output in the world's biggest auto market to 830,000 vehicles from 700,000 in 2021, the company said. The plant is designed to be capable of producing battery-powered electric cars only according to market demand on its flexible manufacturing lines, BMW said.

  • Bear Market News And How To Handle A Market Correction

    What is a bear market? What should investors do in a market correction? How can you spot a bear market bottom? Get answers here.

  • Oil falls more than 2% as investors weigh recession risk

    TOKYO/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices continued to pull back on Thursday, dropping more than 2% as investors recalibrated assessments of recession risks and fuel demand amid interest rate hikes in major economies. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures had skidded $2.6, or 2.7%, to $103.46 a barrel by 0330 GMT. Brent crude futures slid $2.5, or 2.3%, to $109.22 a barrel.

  • Toshiba Surges on Report of Bids at $22 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. shares jumped as much as 6.5% on Thursday after Reuters reported bidders are considering offering up to 7,000 yen per share to take the company private, which would value the deal at about $22 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarPowell Says

  • U.S. recession fears darken outlook for Japan, global factories

    Japan's factory activity growth slowed to a four-month low in June as China's COVID-19 curbs disrupted supply chains, while many other economies in Asia were also facing headwinds amid growing risks to the outlook from a potential U.S. recession. Australia's manufacturing activity held steady this month, data showed on Thursday which, together with Japan's figures, come ahead of a string of European and U.S. purchasing managers' index (PMI) surveys due out later in the day. The readings will be closely scrutinised as financial markets fret over sharp interest rises by the Federal Reserve, and further aggressive tightening planned over coming months, which have substantially raised the risk of a U.S. recession.

  • Malaysia State Firm Weighs IPO for $1 Billion Palm Oil Arm

    (Bloomberg) -- A Malaysian state-owned investment firm Johor Corp. could seek to raise about 1 billion ringgit ($227 million) in an initial public offering of its plantation unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarPowell Says

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Plans Kyiv Candidacy; Zelenskiy Speaks at G-7

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders plan to grant candidate status to Ukraine after intense lobbying by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The formal move will come at the bloc’s summit in Brussels starting Thursday.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarPowell Says Soft

  • Interstate 20 murder defendant can't explain what happened to gun

    Jordan Spraggins testified for about two hours in his sentencing trial in the murder of Steven Seth Pharris on Interstate 20 in Abilene.

  • Juror in Amber Heard case said she wasn't 'believable.' What experts in domestic and sexual violence say about believability

    Experts say most people carry stereotypical assumptions about victims based on what they've seen in media or heard from others in their lives.

  • World’s Biggest Dairy Exporter Forecasts Record Milk Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Fonterra Cooperative Group, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, forecast a record milk price for the new season amid strong global demand.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleAuckland-based Fonterra o

  • Reckitt Formula Maker Sale Spurs Senate Call for DOJ Inquiry

    (Bloomberg) -- Leading Senate Democrats are urging the Justice Department to examine and potentially move to block the possible potential sale of the infant formula making arm of Reckitt Benckiser to a private equity firm. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft L

  • Does This Crypto News Spell Doom for Coinbase Stock?

    Shares of the large U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) took a hit this morning after Binance.US announced plans to eliminate fees on spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) trades for users that make those trades with the U.S. dollar, Tether, USD COIN, and Binance USD. It's another big threat to Coinbase, whose stock has fallen more than 78% this year due to lower crypto trading volume and lower crypto prices. Trading fees make up the bulk of Coinbase's revenue.

  • Update: 5,800 PG&E customers still without power in Fresno area. Restoring it ‘may take some time’

    A PG&E official around 5 p.m. told The Bee: “We will likely work through the night.”

  • Germany Should Brace for Further Gas Flow Reduction, Habeck Says

    (Bloomberg) -- German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the country should brace for Russian President Vladimir Putin to further squeeze gas imports, a decision that may trigger the next stage of the country’s gas-emergency plan. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarPowell Sa

  • Roundup: Child porn, sex allegations in Thousand Oaks man's arrest, more local news

    Newbury Park man, 19, arrested in felony child porn case; woman allegedly runs over ex, more local news.

  • Tech war: Shenzhen recruits Japanese semiconductor heavyweight as China moves to challenge US, Korean dominance in memory chips

    A newly created chip start-up owned by the Shenzhen government has recruited a Japanese semiconductor industry heavyweight in the latest sign of China's ambition to take a bigger share of the global DRAM market dominated by US and South Korean players. Shenzhen SwaySure Technology, incorporated in March 2022 as part of the southern Chinese city's plan to become a semiconductor hub, last week named 74-year-old Yukio Sakamoto, former chief executive of Japanese DRAM maker Elpida Memory and more re

  • Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2022 to 2025

    Strong fundamentals and historical precedent suggest Cardano should stage a ferocious comeback when global economic conditions improve.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Bear Market Rally From a Major Support Level

    The S&P 500 has had a major bounce during the trading session on Tuesday, as traders came back from the Juneteenth holiday. However, this is nothing more than a bear market rally.