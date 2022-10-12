How the ‘Festival of Brexit’ became the new Millennium Dome

Charlotte Lytton
·5 min read
Unboxed's greatest hope: Weston-super-Mare's See Monster was designed to provoke conversations about the environment - Geoff Caddick/ AFP via Getty Images
Unboxed's greatest hope: Weston-super-Mare's See Monster was designed to provoke conversations about the environment - Geoff Caddick/ AFP via Getty Images

In recent years, Britain has developed a taste for an ambitious project: one that elbows its way into the skyline, promises to reframe our cultural identity – and turns into a multi-million-pound disaster. Just as the Millennium Dome racked up a £789 million bill and attracted only half of its 12 million projected visitors two decades ago, so the arts extravaganza once known as the Festival of Brexit has spent £120 million of taxpayers’ money while attracting less than one per cent of the 66 million people that organisers hoped would visit its various venues.

So lamentable has the project – renamed Unboxed – been that the National Audit Office (NAO) this week announced it was conducting an urgent investigation into how the money – four times more than the Platinum Jubilee’s budget of £28 million – was (mis)spent. Instead of an economy-boosting, year-long series of installations showcasing British arts, as was first pledged, it has been beset by delays and poor turnouts; a half-baked idea that was unlikely to reach its nebulous goals.

The stage was set four years ago, when then prime minister Theresa May promised that Brexit would be marked with a year-long celebration of “the best of British creativity and innovation, culture and heritage”. That was quickly recast as “the Festival of Brexit” by Jacob Rees-Mogg, before being rebranded again as Festival UK. By the time it was rechristened a third time as Unboxed, the meaning of its name, and what the installations would set out to do, had become profoundly hazy.

Funds were handed out to 10 creators, including Tour de Moon – a theatre project inviting 18 to 25-year-olds to come and “create alternative futures” in abandoned venues using Day-Glo objects – and Dreamachine, described in one report as a “group hallucination”. The House of Commons’ digital, culture, media and sports select committee sounded the alarm seven months ago, when it said that Unboxed’s “lack of strategy and vision” ought to serve as a “wake-up call for the Government”.

“Such a muddled approach is a sure-fire recipe for failure,” said committee chairman Julian Knight. “And we have no confidence that it can meet its ambitious targets for engagement or deliver a return on the substantial investment from the public coffers.”

Birmingham's PoliNations, which ran in September, was one of the projects commissioned by Unboxed - Katja Ogrin
Birmingham's PoliNations, which ran in September, was one of the projects commissioned by Unboxed - Katja Ogrin

No pumping on the brakes ensued. The festival’s greatest hope had been See Monster, a 450-ton decommissioned oil rig destined for the seafront at Weston-super-Mare. Covered in evergreens and boasting a waterfall and contraptions that produce renewable energy, the structure was designed to provoke conversations about the environment.

But its opening in late September meant it missed out on tourist pounds. It is due to close in November, after only six weeks.

I was led around See Monster last month by Martin Green, head of ceremonies at the London 2012 Olympics and the man responsible for this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. He was drafted in to steer Unboxed in 2020, and had initially been cautious about the festival becoming a “jingoistic jamboree”. Of greater concern, perhaps, should have been timing. Launching amid a cost of living crisis, Unboxed was always going to struggle to justify its £120 million budget.

Still, Green was effusive about the “engagement” Unboxed had wrought, with local CCTV footage apparently showing healthy numbers of people wandering by See Monster in the run-up to opening. Organisers also dispute reports that only 238,000 people had visited Unboxed events by the end of August, saying that “more than four million people have engaged in Unboxed programming so far”.

I couldn’t get hold of Green after this week’s NAO announcement. But others involved in the project maintain that it has been good value for money. “Millions of people have the opportunity to attend live events, watch amazing broadcast content [and] experience really imaginative digital experiences and acts,” says Phil Batty, executive director of Unboxed’s organising committee.

After the Millennium Dome closed in December 2000, there was an auction with items including chairs in February 2001 - Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images
After the Millennium Dome closed in December 2000, there was an auction with items including chairs in February 2001 - Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Knight, meanwhile, points to a poll published in the summer that found 91 per cent of respondents hadn’t heard of Unboxed (nor the Festival of Brexit, or Festival UK). “Unboxed means nothing,” he says. Without being attached to a meaningful date like the First World War centenary, say, around which a series of events were put on, this has been, “a means by which to spend money on projects that themselves are here today, gone tomorrow, [and] have no lasting impact”.

Might Unboxed, like the Millennium Dome, one day turn things around? Knight is unconvinced. With the Dome “we ended up with a permanent structure we were able to sell, that has become part of the London landscape”, he says. The same cannot be done with Unboxed.

“No one has had the bravery or, frankly, the intelligence to turn around and say, ‘Stop – this is clearly going off the rails. This is just going to be an embarrassment and a waste of money,’” he says. “Why didn’t someone do that?”

Recommended Stories

  • Scion of Legendary U.K. Family Helped Oligarch Dodge Sanctions, Feds Say

    Graham Bonham-Carter LinkedIn/GettyThe son of an English business and political dynasty served as bag man for one of Vladimir Putin’s closest allies, according to U.S. officials who collared the Brit on his native soil on Tuesday.The Department of Justice’s KleptoCapture unit—which President Joe Biden launched shortly after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in March—nabbed Graham Bonham-Carter for allegedly conducting more than $1 million in real estate and artwork dealings on behalf of no

  • Kathie Lee Gifford won't read Kelly Ripa's book after her comments on Regis Philbin

    'What's the point?' Kathie Lee Gifford said of Kelly Ripa's recent remarks about their late colleague, Regis Philbin. 'I don't get it.'

  • Lions coach Dan Campbell is wrong. Detroit hasn't hit rock bottom and the sky isn't falling

    Dan Campbell was emotional again after a 29-0 loss to the Patriots, but the Detroit Lions' forecast isn't as dire as it seems.

  • To hold House, Democrats eye GOP-held districts won by Biden

    While preparing to march in a Saturday morning parade through this fast-growing city's westside, Democratic congressional candidate Hillary Scholten warned her staff that the area was traditionally very conservative and they should brace for possible booing. It's been 32 years since a Democrat won the House seat where Scholten is competing against Republican John Gibbs.

  • Los Angeles official takes leave of absence as racist comments roil city

    A Los Angeles city councilwoman day took a leave of absence from her post on Tuesday as a furor raged around her and two colleagues over racist comments she was heard making on an audiotape of their private conversation. Democrat Nury Martinez, who resigned her leadership post a day earlier, announced her leave of absence in a statement issued before the regularly scheduled council meeting. Council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, who were heard on the recorded call along with local labor leader Ron Herrera, have issued apologies for their part in the inflammatory conversation but have defied calls to step down.

  • Germany opens investigation of Baltic gas pipeline blasts

    German prosecutors on Monday opened an investigation into the suspected sabotage of two gas pipelines built to bring Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea. Undersea explosions late last month ruptured the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which until Russia cut off supplies at the end of August was its main supply route to Germany. German federal prosecutors, who investigate national security cases, said they have opened an investigation against persons unknown on suspicion of deliberately causing an explosion and anticonstitutional sabotage.

  • Kathie Lee Gifford Says She Won’t Read Kelly Ripa's Memoir

    Kathie Lee Gifford said she won’t be reading Kelly Ripa’s new memoir, ‘Live Wire,’ after the book made headlines for Kelly’s comments about her relationship with her former ‘Live’ co-host, the late Regis Philbin. KLG opened up during an interview with ‘Good Day New York’s Rosanna Scotto.

  • NATO is 'increasing security' for key infrastructure

    STORY: Stoltenberg said that while the defense alliance had not seen any changes in Russia's nuclear posture, it was vigilant and would proceed with a nuclear preparedness exercise of its own next week.He also pledged to boost the protection of critical infrastructure in response to the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, saying NATO had already doubled its presence in the Baltic and the North Seas to over 30 ships supported by aircraft and undersea activities.It remains unclear who was behind the attack on the pipelines.

  • Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery

    An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian's onslaught, and Brenda Palmer's place is among them. With the major search for victims over and a large swath of Florida's southwest coast settling in for the long slog of recovering from a rare direct hit by a major hurricane, residents are bracing for what will be months, if not years, of work. Around the corner from the Palmers in Coach Light Manor, a retirement community of 179 mobile homes that was flooded by two creeks and a canal, a sad realization hit Susan Colby sometime between the first time she saw her soggy home after Ian and Sunday, when she was picking through its remains.

  • Direct action not ruled out by conservation groups over nature policies

    The National Trust, RSPB and Wildlife Trusts say all options are on the table amid a rural revolt.

  • Tucker Fawns Over Tulsi: Every Republican Should Sound Like You

    Fox NewsHours after Tulsi Gabbard said she is leaving the Democratic Party, Tucker Carlson raved that her list of complaints about Democrats should be the credo of “every Republican candidate” who appears on his Fox News show.The former Hawaii congresswoman’s announcement was largely a formality given her track record of toeing the GOP line on Fox News (she even filled in as host of Carlson’s show in August) and at CPAC in February, as well as her Putin-friendly commentary. In a video posted to

  • Black comedians sue over drug search program at Atlanta airport

    Comedians Eric André and Clayton English are challenging a police program at the Atlanta airport they say violates the constitutional rights of airline passengers, particularly Black fliers, through racial profiling and coercive searches just as they are about to board their planes.

  • Why teens love Chick-fil-A, McDonalds, Starbucks, and Chipotle

    Chick-Fil-A, Starbucks and Chipotle are the top restaurant picks for teens, according to a new survey from Piper Sandler.

  • 'NCIS: LA' Actress Daniela Ruah's Long Legs Steal the Show in Fall-Inspired Bikini Photo

    Ruah gives us an unfiltered look at fall in LA!

  • Fox News Scorched For ‘Grotesque’ Personal Attack On Joe Biden

    Many commenters applauded the president for being a good father after seeing the private voicemail message Fox News aired.

  • Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Shared a Cheeky Underwear Shot in Edgy New Photos

    Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff’s new campaign is reminding everyone that she is truly a modern icon, no matter the look she’s rocking. On Oct 8, Emhoff uploaded a series of photos from her newest campaign with Miu Miu. She started the caption by saying, “my butt and I for @thepopmag @miumiu special shot by […]

  • Streamer And Adult Performer Adriana Chechik Says She Broke Her Back In The Foam Pit At TwitchCon

    When BuzzFeed News visited the foam pit Sunday, it was closed, but it had been open earlier in the day.View Entire Post ›

  • Hannity Sparks Backlash After Airing Biden's Private Voicemail amid Son Hunter's Addiction Battle

    In the 2018 voicemail, Biden tells Hunter that he loves him and wants to see him get help. Fox News treated the message as scandalous, but viewers saw it as an example of supportive fathering

  • Megan Thee Stallion Spiky Y2K Updo Serves Mortal Kombat Vibes

    Megan Thee Stallion is obviously in her red-hair era and loving every minute of it. From recently...

  • Watch This Brainy Pup Determine the Perfect Angle To Get His Huge Prized Stick Into the Car

    What's he supposed to do, leave it behind? No way.