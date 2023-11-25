Festival of Faith special-needs supper and worship set for Tuesday [Religion Digest]

Nov. 25----People with special needs/IDD, their friends and family are invited to Bern Lutheran Church, 820 W. Leesport Road, Leesport, on Tuesday for the Berks Festival of Faith free supper and worship. This month's dinner will be prepared by Logan's family. Dinner will be served from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The Worship Service begins at 5:45 p.m. All are invited to bring along a non-perishable food item for the local food pantry as a Thanksgiving offering.

—Epler's Church United Church of Christ, 1151 W. Leesport Road, Bern Township, will be having a Holiday Food and Faith Night on Friday. Food begins at 6 p.m., and a relaxed worship begins at 7. The theme is "Blue Christmas." There will be special music by the Rarick Family.

—Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Douglass Township, Montgomery County, will have Coffee & Conversation at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday in the Welcome Center.

—St. John's Gernant's Church (A Federated Congregation), 13 Gernant's Church Road, Ontelaunee Township, will have a guest piano solo by Fern Kulp performing "Come, Thou Almighty King" during Sunday's 9:30 a.m. service in the Memorial Hall, which is handicap accessible. Fellowship social will be held after the service. Bible Study will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m.

—The Ringgold Band will perform next Sunday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary at Reformation Lutheran Church, 3670 Perkiomen Ave., Exeter Township. A free-will offering will be collected. A reception will follow in the parish hall.

—St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 5 W. Arch St., Fleetwood, will have a luncheon to celebrate Pastor John's time at St. Paul's following Sunday's 10:30 a.m. service. The Annual Guild Christmas Tea will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. in the Social Room. Call the church office-610-944-0406-to reserve a spot and bring a dozen cookies to share.

—Calvary UCC, an Open & Affirming Congregation, will hold a Faith Forum Sunday at 9 a.m. led by Dr. Jennifer Koosed from Albright College. For more information, visit www.calvaryreformeducc.org.

—St. John's Lutheran Church, 4125 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, will host a craft fair next Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 8 to 10 a.m. Bring a new unwrapped toy to donate to Moment of Magic for children in the hospital this holiday season. Pastor Rich's Zoom Bible Study is held every Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m.

—This week, on "Christ the King Sunday," from 9:05 to 9:45 a.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 435 Court St., Reading, will present a forum featuring Fr. Bryce's "Kingdom of the King," exploring what Jesus meant when he talked about The Kingdom of God/Heaven and how it turned the world upside down and changed everything. Parking is available at the Abe Lincoln Hotel garage or the M&T Bank lot, both located off of Washington Street. Handicap parking is located on Court Street, beside the church.

—Oley Valley Mennonite Church, 1571 Memorial Highway, Oley, will be having a Live Nativity next Saturday starting at 6 p.m. There will be barrel train rides for kids, a petting zoo, Christmas caroling and light refreshments.

—Salem Lutheran, Bethel, will welcome the Rev. Steven Shuseett to the pulpit as he returns to lead Sunday's 9:30 a.m. worship service.

—The handbell choir will perform at Sunday's 10:15 a.m. service at United Church of Robesonia, 301 W. Penn Ave. The Sunday School will be making crafts to be included in Christmas bags for homebound people. Bible Studies are offered on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. by Zoom and on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. by Zoom or in person. On Wednesday, they will study the two Christmas stories from Matthew and Luke. Use mestme@aol.com for the Zoom link. The next Community Meal is scheduled for Dec. 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. The next Walking Group is next Saturday at 8:30 a.m. on the campus of Wernersville State Hospital on Sportsman Road, Wernersville.

—St. John's ELC, Boyertown, will hold mid-week Advent Prayer Services on Dec. 6, 13 and 20 at 7 p.m. Directors Big Band Christmas Concert will be held Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. A free drive-through, take-out meal is offered every Saturday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, check stjohnsboyertown.org or call the office at 610-369-1024.

—Maidencreek Church, 261 Main St., Maidencreek Township, will welcome a trombone quartet with Sophie Esterly, SaraAnn Harbonic, Eric Katzenmoyer and Julia Powlus; Aimee Fangman, bell solo; Kelli Sassaman, flute solo; and Postlude by Kimberly Ayrton, organ during its 9 a.m. Sunday worship service led by Rev. Bruce Schoup, interim. The in-person service is livestreamed to Facebook and YouTube. Links can be found at www.maidencreekchurch.org.

In order to have an event listed in the religion digest, it must be something that is not just a regular worship service. This includes things such as guest musicians or vocalists who are not members of the church choir; guest speakers; flea markets and other sales; meals, etc. Send information to life@readingeagle.com.